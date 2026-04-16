On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema was sentenced to five years in prison in a firearm-related case in KuGompo City

Musa Khawula reacted publicly to the sentencing on X and made more allegations against the politician

Social media users reacted strongly, with some warning Khawula about possible contempt of court consequences and imprisonment

Musa Khawula ruffled feathers with his comments about Malema after he received a 5-year sentence. Image: Musa Khawula/Facebook, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

It appears the popular saying ‘never kick a man when he’s down’ does not apply to Musa Khawula.

The controversial celebrity blogger did not hold back after Malema was sentenced to five years behind bars by the magistrates' court in KuGompo City on Thursday, 16 April 2026 and attacked the EFF leader.

This comes days after Khawula defied an order by the South Gauteng High Court to retract his defamatory statements against Malema.

As South Africans reacted to Malema’s 5-year prison sentence, the murder accused celebrity blogger joined the chat with more allegations targeting the firebrand politician.

Musa Khawula makes more allegations against Malema

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, Musa Khawula shared an update that Julius Malema had been sentenced to five years in prison. He rubbed salt into the wound by reigniting rumours that Malema and his wife, Mantwa Matlala, were divorcing.

“Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment in the firearm case. - Now let's get back to the divorce allegations, xo xo, gossip girl,” the post was captioned.

See the post below:

SA reacts after Musa Khawula targets Malema again

The post gained traction on X and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some slammed Musa Khawula and shared a video of Malema’s courtroom moment with his wife, others warned him that he risked prison for defying a court order.

Here are some of the comments:

@WolfePI9 warned:

“The court ordered that you stop mentioning Julius Malema and his wife's marital status or marital affairs. You are now in contempt of court; this will attach consequences of imprisonment.”

@Mditshwer asked:

“When are you paying the legal fees, bro, and you're also going there as well, have you forgotten?”

@Merc_05 advised:

“Delete this chomi, you celebrated too soon. You still haven't apologised. You aren't supposed to make mention of this individual, and you still need to pay him.”

@Pinkdoll_love said:

“Musa, my friend. Why are you putting us in this situation? We have to stress for your sake everyday iyandistressa standwa Sam 🤣”

@ItsMomoMashhh remarked:

“The court says the divorce is fake news, but that five-year sentence is looking very real. Guess the only thing separating them for now is a set of iron bars.”

@1TrophyWifeHer highlighted:

“The appeal process can take another year or two out of prison, whilst his legal team manoeuvres the problem.”

Musa Khawula's comments on Malema. Image: Musa Khawula

Source: Facebook

Jackie Phamotse shares emotional message to Julius Malema

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Jackie Phamotse wrote an open letter to Julius Malema after his 5-year imprisonment sentence.

Phamotse's message ignited a social media storm, with people offering their opinions on Phamotse's open letter.

Source: Briefly News