Author Jackie Phamotse wrote an open letter to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President, Julius Malema

This follows Julius Malema's 5-year imprisonment sentence following a shooting incident in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape

Her message ignited a social media storm, with people offering their varying opinions on Phamotse's message

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Jackie Phamotse wrote an open letter to EFF President Julius Malema. Image: Mark Andrews / AFP via Getty Images, JackiePhamotse/X

Source: UGC

Author Jackie Phamotse penned an emotional letter to Julius Malema after he was sentenced to five years in prison.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on 16 April 2026, where he was sentenced.

Jackie Phamotse consolidates Julius Malema

The Bare author told Malema that this was the price to pay as a leader and encouraged him to keep his head held high throughout the duration of his sentence.

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Malema was convicted on five charges relating to the 2018 EFF rally held in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, where he fired a rifle in the air.

"Leadership is a heavy coat. The closer you stand to the fire of a people’s hopes, the more you feel the burn. Your sentence, whatever its shape, is part of that weight. Wear it, but do not let it bend your spine. The spirit that brought you here cannot be jailed, adjourned, or silenced. If it dies, it will not be because of a courtroom or a critic. It will be because you let it. Millions of people carry your spirit; they believe in you, and their actions have proven to love you," she passionately wrote.

Phamotse spoke of other leaders who faced a similar fate to Julius Malema, but they all had different beliefs that shaped them into the leaders they became.

"Your sentence, then, is not the end of the book. It is a paragraph. The question is whether the next chapter is written by you, or about you," she added. "The weight of a leader will be great. It must be. If it feels light, you are not carrying enough of your people’s burdens. But weight is not the same as defeat."

Read the rest of Phamotse's letter below:

SA divided by Jackie's letter

Mzansi reacted to Jackie's letter:

@nyawodzam

"Well written Jackie. You have inspired millions through this piece of encouragement. Thank you!"

@Thoko224

"Why is everyone overlooking the offence committed? It is painful that had it been an ordinary citizen, the sentence would have been hefty and there would be no public outcry or remorse foe that individual."

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responds to Malema's court battle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on Julius Malema's upcoming sentencing in the East London Magistrate’s Court

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader faces potential jail time, but Dr Ndlozi doesn't think that will help anyone

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions about Dr Ndlozi's comment, with many criticising him

Source: Briefly News