Julius Malema Sentencing: Gayton McKenzie Breaks Silence: “Prison Is Tough”
- Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie has responded after Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema was sentenced
- Malema is facing prison time after he was given five years' imprisonment for discharging a firearm into the public
- McKenzie said that he would not comment and offered his compassion to the Red Berets leader
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
GAUTENG—Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie has broken his silence after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment on 16 April 2026.
McKenzie shared his feelings on his @GaytonMcK X account. McKenzie said that he would not comment on his sentencing except that he would pray for him. He shared his compassion and said that prison was tougher on families.
"I don't celebrate when tragedy befalls people, even my enemies," he said.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
View the tweet on X here:
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za