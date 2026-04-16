Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie has responded after Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema was sentenced

Malema is facing prison time after he was given five years' imprisonment for discharging a firearm into the public

McKenzie said that he would not comment and offered his compassion to the Red Berets leader

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Gayton McKenzie spoke about Malema possibly going to prison. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images and @EFFSouthAfrica/ X

Source: UGC

GAUTENG—Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie has broken his silence after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment on 16 April 2026.

McKenzie shared his feelings on his @GaytonMcK X account. McKenzie said that he would not comment on his sentencing except that he would pray for him. He shared his compassion and said that prison was tougher on families.

"I don't celebrate when tragedy befalls people, even my enemies," he said.

View the tweet on X here:

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News