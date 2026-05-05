WESTERN CAPE— The National Coloured Congress (NCC) has fought back against party president Fadiel Adams’ arrest on 5 May 2026 after securing a court order to see his arrest warrant from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The NCC is fighting Fadiel Adams' arrest. Image: Wesley Fester - TV & Video Journalist

Source: Facebook

According to IOL, the NCC’s secretary-general, Ebrahim Burton, said that SAPs refused to show him the warrant of arrest despite his showing them the court order. He said that the party’s lawyer will serve the order on the police force. Burton also said that the party is challenging the lawfulness of the warrant arrest and has a team on standby if the police transfer Adams to KwaZulu-Natal.

A look at Adams’ arrest

The South African Police Service issued a warrant of arrest for Adams on 5 May. The Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) urged him to hand himself over after the police unsuccessfully attempted to locate him at the different addresses he provided. Adams is facing charges of fraud and obstruction of justice; he was accused of interfering with the murder case of former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Sindiso Magaqa, who was killed in 2017 in Umzimkulu Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

Before his arrest, Adams spoke to eNCA and denied the allegations against him. He said that he spoke to the man who confessed to killing Magaqa and provided the police with the information. However, no action was taken. Adams handed himself over to the police at Parliamentary Village and was arrested and taken to the Cape Town Central Police Station.

Source: Briefly News