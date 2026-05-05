WESTERN CAPE— The president of the National Coloured Congress, Fadiel Adams, sent a warning message to Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo during his arrest in the Western Cape on 5 May 2026.

Fadiel Adams called Dumisani Khumalo out. Images: Quinton Lamb and MDN News

Source: Facebook

Adams was arrested shortly after the South African Police Service (SAPS) issued an arrest warrant for him. He was charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice after he was accused of interfering with former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa’s murder case. Although he denied it, he was nonetheless arrested at the Parliamentary villages.

Fadiel Adams sends message to Khumalo

Silindelo Sebata posted on her @Sli_Masikane X account that Adams sent Khumalo a message during his arrest. He said that he was not intimidated. He added that if he survived the night, he and Khumalo were going to dance. He concluded that it was time for Khumalo to kill him if it was his plan.

Read the tweet on X here:

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Why was Fadiel Adams arrested?

Adams was arrested after the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) urged him to hand himself over to the police. He was accused of allegedly interfering with a convicted hitman at a critical stage of the investigation. Adams previously accused the police of intimidation. He alleged that members of the PKTT targeted him after men claiming to be police officers conducted a raid at a home in Mitchell’s Plain on 2 May. The men searched the house and asked for proof that Adams no longer lived there. They did not take anything. Adams has maintained his innocence and has denied the allegations against him.

Source: Briefly News