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Fadiel Adams Sends General Dumisani Khumalo Cryptic Message as He Was Arrested
Politics

Fadiel Adams Sends General Dumisani Khumalo Cryptic Message as He Was Arrested

by  Tebogo Mokwena
2 min read

WESTERN CAPE— The president of the National Coloured Congress, Fadiel Adams, sent a warning message to Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo during his arrest in the Western Cape on 5 May 2026.

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The National Coloured Congress president Fadiel Adams sent General Dumisani Khumalo a message before his arrest
Fadiel Adams called Dumisani Khumalo out. Images: Quinton Lamb and MDN News
Source: Facebook

Adams was arrested shortly after the South African Police Service (SAPS) issued an arrest warrant for him. He was charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice after he was accused of interfering with former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa’s murder case. Although he denied it, he was nonetheless arrested at the Parliamentary villages.

Fadiel Adams sends message to Khumalo

Silindelo Sebata posted on her @Sli_Masikane X account that Adams sent Khumalo a message during his arrest. He said that he was not intimidated. He added that if he survived the night, he and Khumalo were going to dance. He concluded that it was time for Khumalo to kill him if it was his plan.

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Read the tweet on X here:

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Why was Fadiel Adams arrested?

Adams was arrested after the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) urged him to hand himself over to the police. He was accused of allegedly interfering with a convicted hitman at a critical stage of the investigation. Adams previously accused the police of intimidation. He alleged that members of the PKTT targeted him after men claiming to be police officers conducted a raid at a home in Mitchell’s Plain on 2 May. The men searched the house and asked for proof that Adams no longer lived there. They did not take anything. Adams has maintained his innocence and has denied the allegations against him.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
SA Parliament - South Africa ParliamentSouth African Police Service - SAPSWestern Cape
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