A Cape Town content creator took to TikTok on 3 May 2026 to call out South Africans over the Mazwi Khubeka kidnapping. Julian, known as @julian_vanillathunder, said the country’s reaction to the 30-day abduction was too mild. He asked why a South African man trying to participate in his own economy ended up being taken for a month.

Screenshots taken from one of julian_vanillathunder's posts. Image: @julian_vanillathunder

Source: TikTok

Mzansi fires back at the leadership that let it get this far

Julian said no one should be calling South Africans xenophobic for being angry. He argued that Khubeka was pressured to sell his business by outside forces. The content creator made it clear that South Africa had not been angry enough about what happened. He questioned whether Khubeka would even have been found without the public demonstrations that followed.

The video struck a nerve across Mzansi. South Africans in the comments started asking each other hard questions. Many wanted to know who to vote for to fix the leadership crisis. The bigger conversation was about the number of undocumented people in the country going unchecked. People are tired, and they are not hiding it.

Julian ended his message with relief that Khubeka made it out alive. But he made it clear that relief is not the same as justice. South Africans echoed that feeling in the comments section.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi weighs in

Tshepho Phungo commented:

“It's very sad, bro!”

Smangzo said:

“Yoh! I don't know what's going on in South Africa.”

Source: Briefly News