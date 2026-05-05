A South African driver pulled off the unthinkable on a local road on 4 May 2026. The man was filmed by a fellow road user, steering his old VW Citi Golf at full speed in reverse.

The man overtook another car like it was business as usual. Images: Bethuel Mathebula

Source: Twitter

What left Mzansi completely floored was the moment he overtook another car, all while never once switching to forward gear. X user Bethuel Mathebula shared the clip, and South Africa has not recovered since. People could not believe what they were seeing on a regular South African road.

Only in Mzansi

The driver stayed in his lane the entire time, which somehow made things even more unbelievable. He was not swerving or causing chaos, but just casually reversing like it was completely normal. The Citi Golf, a car that already holds a special place in South African hearts, added to the madness. It was the kind of driving that only happens here, and locals knew it instantly.

Mzansi flooded the comments, agreeing that no other country on earth could produce a moment like this. People were equal parts impressed and concerned, with many joking that South African roads never disappoint.

See the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to the moment

@GZwonaka commented:

“There is nothing funny here. He is putting people’s lives at risk.”

@sunnyd8b said:

“We need to close this country for a week and reset.”

@MoviePlugshz wrote:

“Tell me you’re from South Africa without telling me.”

@hodmudau commented:

“There are a lot of wrongs there. No disc, no number plate, no door handle and driving in reverse on a public road. He is inviting a visit from the police.”

Source: Briefly News