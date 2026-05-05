“I Respect His Hustle”: SA Wowed as Fugitive Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Takes ‘Talent’ to South Korea
Fugitive Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has taken his show to South Korea, where a TikTok clip of him accurately naming people in a live church service went viral on 4 May 2026. The video, posted by @1minutewithmajor1, had South African social media users talking, and not always in admiration.
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Bushiri, who calls himself Major 1, appeared before a packed congregation in South Korea. He moved through the crowd, naming individuals he claimed to have no prior knowledge of. The reactions from the audience were visible and immediate.
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South Africans flooded the comments section fast. Many were stunned to see Bushiri operating on an international stage, far from the legal mess still waiting for him back home. Others questioned whether the congregation knew exactly who they were dealing with.
Bushiri and his wife Mary, fled South Africa in 2020 after being arrested on fraud, theft, and money laundering charges worth over R100 million. The couple skipped bail and has been based in Malawi ever since. A Malawian court later ordered their extradition, but the couple appealed, and the legal battle has dragged on for years.
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South Africa still wants him back to stand trial. That has not stopped him from building a global following, and South Korea is his latest stop.
See the TikTok clip below:
Social media users reacts to the 'hustle'
Thenjie💕 commented:
“This man reminds me that I'm not hustling enough.”
Sbu. wrote:
“Is he in South Korea now? I respect his hustle. 🙏”
KhanyiL🦢 said:
“Bathong! Bushiri doesn’t give up.”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za