Social media was left dumbfounded by an old photo showing one of AKA's albums being sold for just R10

The photo, which was originally posted in 2016, showed the late rapper's once-popular project being marketed at a clearance price, sparking a heated debate among fans

10 years later, the discussion is still ongoing about what many supporters saw as "disrespect" towards the Supa Mega’s legacy

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AKA's album was allegedly being sold for R10. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Megacy was left in a state of disbelief after a decade-old image resurfaced, showing a classic AKA project sitting in a bargain bin.

Following recent reports that one of his plaques was being sold on Facebook Marketplace, an X (formerly Twitter) post from October 2016 resurfaced, showing a picture of a physical copy of Levels (Unlocked), the 2015 repackaged edition of the late rapper's album, being sold for just R10 from its original price of R129.99.

The author of the post cheekily threw shade at AKA's polarising character, claiming that the marked-down price for his music was "karma" for his infamous arrogance and frequent social media wars.

"When you've irritated the country enough."

A viral picture of AKA's 'Levels (Unlocked)' album allegedly selling for R10 resurfaced online. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

At the time, the rapper was at the height of his "Supa Mega" era, frequently dominating headlines not just for his chart-topping hits but also for his unfiltered opinions and public feuds with industry rivals, including his infamous beef with Cassper Nyovest.

Levels (Unlocked) was released to celebrate the success of the original project and to provide fans with more content to appreciate the creative process behind it. It included a CD and DVD combo, featuring documentaries about the story behind the album, as well as the songs that made the project a success, such as Sim Dope and Congratulate.

A decade later, and three years after the rapper's untimely passing, the "karma" post serves as a bittersweet and nostalgic reference to how life used to be. And while the original poster admitted to buying the marked-down album, the post now highlights a time when the biggest "problem" fans had with AKA was his spicy social media presence rather than his absence.

See AKA's marked-down album below.

Social media reacts to AKA's marked-down album

Fans in the comment section were stunned to learn how much AKA's album was being sold for. Read some of the comments below.

kennatumelo was shocked:

"Wow. That's not a mistake? That's actually how much the store put it up for?"

Sisanda_Mb said:

"That's just being savage. Last time I checked, it was R50."

DilizaTheMD laughed:

"South Africans are unforgiving."

Mooks_z was in disbelief:

"Lol, this can't be real."

uFezokuhle was curious:s

"Did they tell you why it's R10?"

Mzansi reacted to AKA's album being sold for just R10. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes addresses Nadia Nakai calling AKA a "ghost"

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lynn Forbes, AKA's mother, addressing the backlash from Nadia Nakai referring to him as a "ghost."

In her response, Lynn gave reason and context to Nadia's words, and the reactions online are mixed.

Source: Briefly News