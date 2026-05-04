AKA's platinum plaque is said to have been put on sale through Facebook Marketplace by an unknown seller

Screenshots of the listing surfaced online, with the seller claiming it was the authentic certification awarded to the late rapper for one of his albums

The news sparked widespread outrage while also raising a series of questions among fans, who wondered how the plaque could have landed on Marketplace in the first place

AKA's platinum plaque is allegedly up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Megacy has been left in a state of shock and disbelief following reports that a platinum plaque belonging to the late Kiernan "AKA" Forbes has surfaced on Facebook Marketplace.

On Sunday, 3 May 2026, Sol Phenduka shared screenshots of the startling listing, showing an unknown Johannesburg seller offering what they claim to be the original certification awarded to the Supa Mega for the success of his platinum-selling third studio album, Touch My Blood, which was released on 15 June 2018.

"Someone is out here on Facebook Marketplace selling AKA's platinum plaque for Touch My Blood. They claim it's the official one," said Phenduka.

The seller included specific details in the listing to verify the item, noting the exact number of units sold (33,000) to achieve its status and the date the late rapper was officially presented with the award. A photo of the plaque was also included to add a layer of authenticity to the listing.

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AKA's platinum plaque for 'Touch My Blood' is allegedly listed on Facebook Marketplace for R33,000. Image: Jabu_Macdonald

Source: Twitter

They marketed the plaque as a "special collector's piece," targeting fans, investors and South African hip hop enthusiasts alike, who value the Supa Mega’s legacy.

"This is a special collector's piece, perfect for Super Mega fans, SA hip-hop collectors, Studio/ office décor, and Music memorabilia investors. With the legacy of Super Mega, items like this are becoming rare and valuable."

While the seller priced the plaque at R33,000, they highlighted in the description that they were open to negotiating with "serious buyers."

By showcasing the physical award and putting it on the market, the seller aimed to prove the item's legitimacy and justify its status as a high-value collector's piece. However, rather than enticing buyers, the post only intensified the backlash, as fans used the images to track the plaque's origins and question how such an important piece of music history could have been removed from its rightful place.

See the screenshots below.

Social media reacts to AKA's plaque being sold

Fans had a lot of questions about the alleged sale of AKA's plaque. Read some of the comments below.

IamthabangK was concerned:

"@raphaelbenza, @lynnforbesza, @RubuThulisa, do you know anything about this? What's going on? How did they get hold of my GOAT's plaques?"

handleyechamp reacted:

"Lol, this is definitely real."

Djbinvo1 posted:

"The fact that they said it's rare says a lot because it's my first time hearing that the plaque can be sold to someone else."

IamTomTsibinki asked:

"Isn't RISA the only authority that issues plaques?"

D_Molatoli asked:

"Where does Nadine get it from? She must first say to the family."

Fans had questions about how anyone could have gotten their hands on AKA's plaque. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that it was nothing more than a scam.

AKA_Tales said:

"These claims are factually inaccurate and unsubstantiated. All of AKA's official awards are with the family.:

RubuThulisa wrote:

"It’s not true; someone is trying to scam y’all."

Zazboy added:

"Nothing to see here. folks. All of the awards that have OFFICIALLY been awarded to Kiernan are with the Forbes family. Blessed Sunday."

AKA hailed as a true patriot

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared fans' admiration of AKA, hailing him as a true patriot who stood by his country and his people through and through.

Many compared him to his peers, arguing that, unlike other celebrities, the late rapper was very vocal about politics and societal issues.

Source: Briefly News