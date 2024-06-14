The slain rap icon Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes released his album Touch My Blood six years ago

His fans called the Megacy, are still celebrating the album, with many lauding it for ageing very well

The album has numerous hits in it, including Fela In Versace, The World Is Yours and the ever-so-popular Caiphus Song

There are hit albums, and then there are classic albums. Six years ago, South African rap icon Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes released his third studio album, Touch My Blood, cementing him as one of Mzansi's certified hitmakers.

AKA's classic album turns 6!

Slain rapper AKA released his album Touch My Blood six years ago. This is the third album released by the iconic rapper on 15 June 2018

The album is known for having numerous hits, including Fela In Versace, The World Is Yours, and the classic song Caiphus Song.

All the songs made a lasting impact among his loyal fans, who still celebrate the album.

Megacy lauds album for aging well

Reacting to the milestone, the megacy hailed the album for ageing very well.

@JoeyDunDa said:

"Who went plat without a vernac record? Let's talk facts and give me some damn credit"

@RabakaSide56299 gushed:

"This album is ageing very well, I was rocking it last night. It was a celebration."

@Makuruwani_ness celebrated:

"Yesssssir."

@Bhovaress exclaimed:

"Happy “Touch My Blood” anniversary. I can’t believe it’s been 6 years already #TMB6 #TouchMyBloodTurns6." #TMB6 I was carrying Nathan when TMB dropped. I was going through the most but AKA dropped and things felt better all of a sudden. And then he told us,that TMB was his last album,I wanted to vomit blood I wanna say his best work but MC exists so it's close."

@Emmeren84096376 said:

"The World Is Yours is my favourite track. I can't even change my ringtone."

