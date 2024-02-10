The Megacy continues to struggle to accept the tragic death of rapper AKA, exactly one year after his passing

AKA's fans are paying tribute to the artist's enduring legacy and celebrating his impact on their lives

Social media platforms overflowing with messages and memories as fans remember the influential rapper

South Africans honoured AKA on the anniversary of his tragic death. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

It's been a year since Kiernan Forbes 'AKA' was fatally shot on Durban's bustling Florida road with his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.

Celebrating AKA's legacy

Fans of AKA are taking to social media to commemorate the rapper's legacy on 10 February. Many hailed him as a legend who will never be forgotten.

AKA won the hearts of many with his timeless music, bold personality, and unwavering patriotism.

Overflowing tributes for AKA

People are sharing memories, music, and heartfelt messages in honour of the rapper's unforgettable life.

Despite his passing, AKA's influence continues to resonate deeply with his devoted fanbase.

Read some of the posts below:

@Nandi_Madida

"Long live AKA! Long Live the MEGACY #RIPAKA ❤️"

@SArapNocap said:

"This day last year we lost a superstar SUPERMEGA "

@gg_state wrote:

"Gone but not forgotten. #RIPAKA"

@g0dsvryown mentioned:

"Today we playing AKA all day long. The best to ever do it Keep resting Supa Mega."

@ThePlvgM posted:

"It’s a year since we lost our beloved South African Legend AKA continue to rest Mega. ❤️️"

@Tony_uyo shared:

"I remember seeing him on the front cover of Hype Magazine and there was a compilation CD inside. Listened to it and fell in love with the guy. You are missed Mega!"

@BuntuGQ added:

"This hashtag is as hard today as it was a year ago ️ #RIPAKA"

Lynn Forbes remembers AKA with throwback video

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes remembered her late son, AKA, on the eve of his death anniversary. The motivational speaker shared another throwback video of her son and granddaughter, Kairo, running around with their dogs.

Nearly a year after AKA's passing, it's evident that Lynn Forbes is still finding it hard to come to terms with her son's death.

Source: Briefly News