Things are getting heated between the Don Billiato and the self-proclaimed music mogul and tweeps want to see them take their beef to the streets. Consequently, the ever-so-ready hip-hop hitmaker has entertained his fans' demands by suggesting yet another boxing match.

Cassper Nyovest thinks he can defeat Nota Baloyi in a brawl.

A fan who was following the nasty cyber exchange between the two put forward that Nota would never consent to Cassper’s offering. The rapper agreed, calling Nota out for being a weakling when it comes to addressing feuds face to face.

Adding insult to the wound, Mufasa insinuated that Baloyi would lay charges should he deal with him without a set boxing match. To top things off, he suggested that he is capable of making the former music executive sustain severe injuries, saying.

"The day I get a chance to see him in the ring or something, he's definitely going to the hospital."

Fans had much to say after Cass’s statements, although their takes on the interaction were varied. See some of the mixed responses the rapper received from fans who caught wind of the action.

@MokhoantleDB said:

“This is just so toxic. I hope you realise it.”

@TebogoLloyd5 wrote:

“Lol, please don't finish off by putting him in hospital that means it will be the end of Nota”

