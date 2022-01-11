Cassper Nyovest Shaded as Video of DJ Maphorisa Driving His R6m Ferrari Trends

Cassper Nyovest caught heat after DJ Maphorisa was seen driving his R6 million Ferrari on the freeway

Peeps threw shade at the Siyathandana hitmaker for showing off his McLaren on social media every chance he gets

The majority of tweeps praised Phori for not showing off the lux ride like his music industry peer, Mufasa

Mzansi peeps threw shade at Cassper Nyovest when a video of DJ Maphorisa driving his Ferrari surfaced on social media.

Peeps roasted Mufasa after the clip trended online. They shared that the Siyathandana hitmaker would be showing off the posh whip if it was his. The video was seemingly filmed by a passenger of a car which drove next to Phori's whip on the freeway.

Cassper Nyovest has been boastfully posting videos and pics of himself posing next to his car since he bought the McLaren. Peeps have been accusing him of not owning the ride. Tweeps took to Twitter to roast Mufasa after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted the clip of Phori cruising in his car.

@ET_Mado said:

"Maphorisa doesn't go out of his way to tell people he has a Ferrari and he's the only one with that car, so we don't care if its rented or not."

@tay_zenith wrote:

"Wait till Cassper's fans see this and tweet, 'Cassper has opened doors for the music industry to buy exotic sports cars'."

@Abraham_Hamabra commented:

"Koda the other short guy was making noise all over Twitter and changing colours."

Cassper Nyovest shades peeps who believe that he's renting his McLaren

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has slammed peeps who believe the "scammers" who claimed he rented his lux McLaren from them. The allegedly fake car company claimed online that Mufasa is renting the posh whip from them.

The rapper took to Twitter to laugh off the claims and roasted pees who believe the company was legit. He said the company's post was "a clear scam" because it has no website and contact details on their page. According to TshisaLIVE, part of the star's post reads:

"I hope they successfully scam people so I can laugh at them properly for believing such a clear scam."

The star's stans told their fave to stop reacting to such rumours because they believe he owns the R4.5 million McLaren.

