A local man had peeps thinking he saved up for a lux new vehicle only for him to reveal that it was all a joke

Reform Mtungwa shared a picture of a sleek white BMW with a massive red bow on it, hinting in the caption that he purchased it

He later shared a follow-up tweet revealing that he downloaded the image but hopes that by March or April he will be sharing a snap of his new ride

Reform Mtungwa had the internet in the palm of his hands after sharing that he saved up to purchase a new vehicle. The Twitter user later revealed that what he saved was data and that he used that to download an image of a car.

Mtungwa's post gained a massive 2 200 likes on the bluebird app as peeps congratulated him for purchasing the vehicle, not realising that it was all a hoax. Mtungwa's post displayed the love that Saffas have for each other as they congratulated him not knowing it was all a big lie.

This man tricked the internet into believing he purchased a stunning new ride when all he did was download a picture. Image: @Reform_ZA

Source: Twitter

As previously mentioned, Mtungwa's post quickly went viral online and he trolled a few of the commenters as well:

Mtungwa plays a few tricks in the replies section

Peeps start hilariously catching him out in a lie

@hlengiwe_sings shared:

"Saw this car on LinkedIn."

@CoTruestory responded with:

"Yah neh, no people don't like reading."

@moseysch asked:

"To save photos or money? If money, how much did you save on this one?"

Mtungwa finally reveals that it was all a joke

@askhumalo simply wrote:

"Sathane."

@Harold10663788 tweeted:

"Mxm now I'm even shy to fetch my reaction."

@Sir_Ntsele added:

"I don't think a lot of the responders arrived at the continuation of the post. They are bitter, shem; about the machine, not the data."

