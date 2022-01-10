Cassper Nyovest Slams Peeps Who Believe Scammers Claiming He Rented His McLaren

Cassper Nyovest has laughed out loud at peeps who believe the allegedly fake car company which claimed he rented his McClaren from them

The rapper said the company was trying to scam people because it doesn't have contact details and has no website

His fans advised him not to react to trolls because they know that he worked hard to buy his R4.5 million McLaren

Cassper Nyovest has slammed peeps who believe scammers who claimed he rented his lux Mclaren from them. The allegedly fake car company claimed Mufasa is renting the posh whip from them.

Cassper Nyovest has slammed peeps who believe scammers claiming he rented his McLaren.

Source: Instagram

The rapper took to Twitter to laugh off the claims and roasted peeps who believe the company was legit. He said the company's post was "a clear scam" because it has no website and contact details on their page. According to TshisaLIVE, part of the star's post reads:

"I hope they successfully scam people so I can laugh at them properly for believing such a clear scam."

The star's stans told their fave to stop reacting to such rumours because they believe he owns the R4.5 million McLaren.

@Thato__M said:

"You’re constantly defending yourself when you can just ignore critics and continue living your wholesome life. You’re investing your energy in the wrong things."

@Ndiya_Ngqulu wrote:

"You are over explaining bro, just pause and live your life. Surely someone who knows how endorsements work would pick that if you were their client they would not go to Twitter to expose you because the aim is to gain client to buy."

@RealLisolakhe commented:

"Stop explaining yourself bro, they're just tryna provoke you."

@KeletsoNnono wrote:

"Champ, we know. All those people questioning they just wanna get to you. We can clearly see what’s going on. Stop explaining yourself."

@lluvuyo said:

"No need to respond, we know it's your car, you worked hard in front of us. We loved and applauded you. We will continue talking about you even tomorrow because you the best on what you do."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips while holidaying in Cape Town

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post after he boastfully shared that he owns the streets.

