Things came crumbling down for the former Isibaya actor yesterday as the public learned that his romance with his estranged fiancèe was over through a statement she made on IG

Andile addressed the breakup in a video, blaming a jealous woman for practising black magic that eventually led to his engagement’s demise

The clip made the rounds online over the day with many showing concern for the actor’s emotional wellbeing as they questioned the logic behind the reason for his separation

Music artist Lady Du confirmed the end of her union with actor Andile Mxakaza in an Instagram statement on Sunday. The screen performer affirmed his ex’s statement in a video a few hours later, although he still seemed a bit emotional about the news.

Mzansi netizens express concern for Andile Mxakaza as he blames sorcery for his relationship's collapse. Image: @andilemx/Instagram and @ladydu_sa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yesterday, Andile shared another video addressing his break-up, offering an explanation for why things didn’t work out. The actor alleged that a former flame wasn’t happy about his relationship, resulting in his DJ financèe’s withdrawal.

Making it evident that Lady Du was the one who broke things off with him, Andile insinuated that the supposed woman with ill intentions used witchcraft to get his fiancèe out of the picture. Pop culture commentator Musa Khawula reshared Andile’s video, garnering concerned reactions from fans.

See some of the comments they left under Musa’s Twitter post below.

@KayB_14 wrote:

“I feel sorry for him.”

@Motherboarddoc1 said:

“Witchcraft now? This guy is hurt, shame, he hasn't accepted.”

@Pontsho51031945 suggested:

“If you still yapping about it then it means you haven't accepted. Acceptance is key my brother.”

@RMorakane commented:

“This was a tough breakup…”

Lady Du smitten with hunky fiancé, 'Isibaya' actor Andile Mxakaza

In more stories about Lady Du and Andile Mxakaza, Briefly news previously reported that the uZuma Yi Star hitmaker was truly taken by her fiancé. The vocalist took to social media to share just how much she valued her relationship with Andile Mxakaza.

The couple got engaged in early 2021 after only being together for four months. The video of their engagement made social media waves as their followers expressed how overjoyed they were for the couple.

ZALebs reported that Andile and Lady Du had a working relationship on top of their romance. The couple took to Instagram to share a cute snap of them in what looked like a meeting.

Source: Briefly News