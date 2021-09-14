Gorgeous Amapiano musician Lady Du is head-over-heels in love with her fiancé and she is not afraid to show him off

When Andile popped the question earlier this year, he and his lady went viral on social media as fans helped celebrate their love

The songwriter took to social media to gush over her man and look back on just how far they have come in their relationship

uZuma Yi Star hitmaker Lady Du is truly taken by her fiancé. The vocalist took to social media to share just how much she values her relationship with Andile Mxakaza.

Lady Du has shared that she is completely in love with her fiancé, the hunky 'Isibaya' actor Andile Mxakaza. Image: @lady_du and @andilemx

Source: Instagram

The couple got engaged earlier this year after only being together for four months, reports news24. The video of their engagement made social media waves as their followers expressed how overjoyed they were for the couple.

Fast forward to today, the pair is still together and happier than ever. ZALebs reports that Andile and Lady Du have a working relationship on top of their romance. The couple took to Instagram to share a cute snap of them in what looks like a meeting.

They penned sweet messages to each other. Lady Du wrote:

"A man with a vision needs a woman with a plan, I wish we could share our life story, I wish we could show people that it’s possible with God. I’m proud of us, I am proud of you, for not giving up. Against all odds we built and today it paid off. Here’s to big things my king @andilemx I love you munchkins ❤️ A couple that prays together now works together ❤️❤️❤️"

Mxakaza shared the same photo that he captioned:

"I am nothing without you. Thank you for fighting for me, our love will live forever. Thank you God for everything@ladydu_sa"

Fans are absolutely here for this love story with comments beaming with support for the couple.

@siphumelelemkhize wrote:

"POWER COUPLE I LOVE THOUGHT COMBINATION!"

@motherofbeautee added:

"Love looks good on you."

Lady Du flexes her education, claims to be the most qualified artist in South Africa

Lady Du recently let South Africa know that she isn't just a pretty face with a beautiful voice but that she is bright as well. She recently revealed that she has 19 qualifications and is much more than just a musician.

In a post on her Facebook account, she gave Mzansi a hint of what she has dabbled with in the past. She has worked in the car, logistics and beauty industry and has qualifications in fire fighting, health and safety as well as anatomy and physiology.

Source: Briefly.co.za