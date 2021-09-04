Lady Du recently flexed her brain by revealing that she has 19 qualifications and believes that she is the most educated artist

The new Idols judge revealed that she has worked in the car, logistics and beauty industry and has qualifications in fire fighting, health and safety as well as anatomy and physiology

Her fans took to her Facebook post to share their reactions to learning about her education

Lady Du recently let South Africa know that she isn't just a pretty face with a beautiful voice but that she is bright as well.

She recently revealed that she has 19 qualifications and is much more than just a musician.

In a post on her Facebook account, she gave Mzansi a hint of what she has dabbled with in the past.

She has worked in the car, logistics and beauty industry and has qualifications in fire fighting, health and safety as well as anatomy and physiology.

Fans reacted to her flex by sharing their thoughts in the comment section

Tshifhiwa Khakhu Matshivha:

" I love your versatility. It is inspiring. You are the epitome of "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." May God continue to bless and favour you Queen. "

Levy Levm-Approach Modisa:

"I really need to see an interview where you talk more about where you coming from, your challenges and how you made it thus far. I believe your story needs to be told and is a motivation to many especially the youth. Can somebody interview this lady on a talk show?"

Dumisani Mpilo Zuma:

"We love you because of your music, so much that we know and ay uyayenza into yakho, as for qualifications it inspiring but that yours, just keep it or use it...#not the normal one phela wena."

Lady Du wins hearts on Idols SA: “I’d love to see more of her”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Lady Du was the first guest judge to replace the embattled Somizi on Idols SA on Sunday night. The industry newcomer left a sweet taste in Mzansi mouths as viewers fell in love with her sincere and genuine nature.

At first, Lady Du seemed nervous but as the show progressed, she found her footing and began opening up by dropping some valuable industry advice. The Amapiano vocalist trended on social media as users reacted to her appearance. It seems many were taken by her good looks.

Source: Briefly.co.za