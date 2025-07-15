Nota Baloyi claims he had a hand in Mlindo The Vocalist's debut album, Emakhaya

This comes after news that the project was set to make history, and the controversial podcaster says he looks forward to basking in another win

However, social media users are sceptical about Nota's claims and many shot them down

Nota Baloyi says he worked on Mlindo The Vocalist's debut album.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi says Nota Baloyi is delusional after he claimed credit for Mlindo The Vocalist's album.

Did Nota Baloyi work with Mlindo The Vocalist?

Nota Baloyi says he contributed to Mlindo The Vocalist's debut album, Emakhaya.

Released on 21 September 2018, the album is a mixture of Afropop, soul, house and alternative R&B.

Its lead single, AmaBlesser, set the tone for what fans would look forward to in the album, which would later earn Mlindo multiple nominations at the 2019 South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The project featured stars like Sjava, Kwesta, and Thabsie. Even DJ Maphorisa, who was accused of exploiting Mindo, is credited for the production and vocals on AmaBlesser. And Nota Baloyi claims he had a hand in the song as well.

Nota Baloyi claims he contributed to the lead single on Mlindo the Vocalist's debut album, 'Emakhaya.'

Source: UGC

Taking to his Twitter (X) page on 14 July 2025, he responded to 2022AFRICA's prediction of Emakhaya surpassing Nasty C's Strings and Bling as "the most streamed album of the 2010s by a South African Solo artist globally on Spotify," he said:

"I did some work on that Mlindo album, co-wrote & arranged the lead single. I’m looking forward to playing a part in setting another record!"

However, Nota's name does not appear in the credits, which begs the question of whether his claims are true. Was he a silent contributor? A ghostwriter, if you will?

Here's what Mzansi said about Nota Baloyi's claims

South Africans aren't buying it and said Nota likes taking credit for other people's work:

Mabaso614 said:

"You must look forward to setting your own record as a man and stop attaching yourself to other men's work. You're not bigger than you think."

TarMasii was tired of Nota Baloyi:

"Haike, you just need to close your mouth sometimes, not everything is about you."

Nofilter_SA bashed Nota:

"Nobody cares!'

Nxumalo_SNB was sarcastic:

"Aybo, this man is everywhere. Clap your hands for lord Nota."

Social media users criticised Nota Baloyi for claiming credit for someone else's work.

Source: Twitter

boss_we_manice wrote:

"Bro, you are involved in everything?"

realsiyauyazi dragged Nota Baloyi:

"Nonhle Thema tendencies! 'I did this, I did that,' ey, calm down."

FutureBill85 posted:

"Producers: DJ Maphorisa -handled production for the album; Young DLC: co-produced the album; Composers: Choole Munyati, Thabo Ngubani, Bongani Sikhukula, Howard Goward, Darlington Chikwewo, Tshegofatso Teffo; Additional Contributions; Tshego AMG*: guitars and production."

lonScrinet asked:

"They didn’t credit you?"

