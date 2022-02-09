Mlindo The Vocalist's manager Nyiko has set the record straight about the ongoing DJ Maphorisa vs Mlindo issue

Nyiko denied Phori's allegations in a recent sit down with podcaster MacG claiming that it was Phori wanted to take advantage of his artist

Following the accusations that he is an opportunist, Twitter users have demanded Phori's side of the story

As the drama between Dj Maphorisa and Mlindo The Vocalist continues to unfold, South Africa is ready to cancel the former as more evidence against him continues to emerge.

Dj Maphorisa was labelled an opportunist following more allegations against him. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Many people have come out with receipts that show that Dj Maphorisa has been exploiting upcoming artists through his record label Blaqboy Music.

ZAlebs reports that it all started when the Asibe Happy hitmaker took to Facebook to rant about how Mlindo The Vocalist was a backstabber.

Mlindo's manager 'Nyiko the Great' Bilankulu rubbished Phori's rants on an episode of MacG's Podcast and Chill.

According to TimesLive, Nyiko said that although Maphorisa was the stepping stone that Mlindo The Vocalist needed to break into the SA showbiz industry, their relationship got sour when Phori wanted Mlindo to change to Amapiano.

"Then Phori said if you guys are not gonna do amapiano than do your own thing, you can manage him. Already there, I was the manager. I don't know why he was not aware," he said.

Following these new developments, SA Twitter demanded that Phori release a statement or be cancelled.

One Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"If Maphorisa doesn't release a statement telling his side of a story. I'll scratch his name on my book of legends. These allegations are very disgusting. Most SA artists died broke because of greedy people who were exploiting their God-given talents."

@mashegomashaba commented:

"Im so disappointed ka Phori. I thought ke a hard worker, but he is an opportunist."

@LesediNkosana said:

"His side of the story won't erase what we heard. It's the norm of the music industry, nothing new here."

DJ Maphorisa Blasts Mlindo Da Vocalist, accuses singer of backstabbing him

Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa put Mlindo Da Vocalist on full blast. Phori took to social media to share details of how the singer conspired against him.

Madumane accused Mlindo of backstabbing him after he opened doors for him in the cut-throat Mzansi music industry. The star has shared that Mlindo now wants to come back to his record label, Blaqboy music.

Phori took to Facebook to vent his frustration. He alleged that Mlindo and his manager named Nyiko did shows together and did not give Phori his cut.

