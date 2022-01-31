DJ Maphorisa has detailed how Mlindo Da Vocalist backstabbed him and recently approached him to ask for his forgiveness

Madumane alleged that Mlindo conspired against him and did not even pay him his cut for being signed under Blaqboy music

The star shared that he's willing to forgive the singer and many of Phori's followers applauded him for being a bigger person

DJ Maphorisa has put Mlindo Da Vocalist on full blast. Phori took to social media to share details of how the singer conspired against him.

Madumane accused Mlindo of backstabbing him after he opened doors for him in the cut-throat Mzansi music industry. The star has shared that Mlindo now wants to come back to his record label, Blaqboy music.

Phori took to to vent his frustration. He alleged that Mlindo and his manager named Nyiko did shows together and did not give Phori his cut. ZAlebs reports that the Izolo hitmaker added that he gave both Mlindo and Nyiko a chance when they were super broke, not knowing that they'd go "devil" on him. Check out the rest of the post below:

Peeps took to Madumane's comment section and applauded him for his willingness to forgive the KZN-born artist.

Ofentse Mwase wrote:

"Stay blessing the artists, it will come back to you 100-fold."

Botshelo Moate said:

"Don't let this whole situation change you Phori, continue helping others those who backstab you, it's their loss."

Sandra Fatty Tlou commented:

"You are a good person with a good heart, that’s why you keep on rising. Give him a chance we all make mistakes."

Ego Steez said:

"Loyalty fam. I swear this generation needs to practice that! I mean if you switch make sure you ain't gonna need me at some point! But ey, God bless ya Phori, you really are a blessing to this country, keep opening those doors for the talented."

Madiba Shimmy Molapo added:

"The courage of your forgiveness and taking him back takes the trophy... All the best, Phori."

DJ Maphorisa talks money moves

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to social media to advise his fans about money. The Izolo hitmaker told his followers to invest and spend their money wisely afterwards.

The Amapiano pioneer revealed that he bought himself a house before he started blowing his cash on designer labels and cars. He warned peeps not to rush into spending their hard-earned cash on material things because they'll "crush badly".

According to ZAlebs, Phori took to Facebook to offer the free financial advice. DJ Maphorisa said he cares for his fans, hence he decided to dish out free lessons on drip and cash.

