Dr. Musa Mthombeni and his lovely wife, Liesl Laurie, are once again on vacation in Rome, Italy

The celebrity couple is celebrating Musa's 34th birthday, and they shared some stunning pictures

Musa gushed over his wife Liesl and marvelled at the life they share as a married couple

The Mthombenis are in a celebratory mode. The couple is celebrating a milestone in Musa's life and doing it the best they know how.

Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, are on vacation in Rome. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Musa and Liesl are globetrotting

Media personality Dr. Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are known for exploring the world as a couple. The couple is currently on vacation in Rome, Italy, and their pictures are stunning.

The celeb couple is celebrating Musa's 34th birthday, and of course, it would not be a Musa post without some humour. Musa praised Liesl and how far they have come in life.

"From 2-minute noodles to Al dente fettuccine in 24 hours. Wow, what a life. What a wife. What a wow. This is what you get, @bongapercy, for refusing to buy me another bottle of very expensive Greek olive oil after you broke mine last weekend whilst complaining about how high VAT is in South Africa. Now I have to come do an Italian taste test. *sigh. The full vlog will be available in a day or so. Please be patient, we are fighting enemies here."

Mzansi reacts to Musa's post

Mzansi is convinced that Liesl and Musa won the lottery because they are forever on vacation.

dyasiz:

"Where did you guys meet? Maybe my one is waiting there."

clementmaosa:

"I laughed too quickly on your birthday kante."

nwabisamm:

"Dear Jesus, bless this couple always, amen."

_evelyn_says:

"When you've won the Lotto but didn't tell anyone, but there will be signs. We see you, we see the subtle hints, continue with the content!"

lifewithfifi_:

"Dr’s don’t feel cold?"

sgoniwe:

"The way she looks at him. If this isn’t LOVE! Lord."

avela_fak:

"The powerball winners are at it again."

Musa Mthombeni celebrates 34th birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Musa Mthombeni turned a year older and received the sweetest birthday message from his wife.

Liesl Laurie dedicated a touching post to her husband, complete with adorable throwback photos of him. Mzansi showed love to the "gone boy" doctor and flooded his social media pages with birthday tributes.

