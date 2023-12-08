Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie Mthomben are captivating fans with their vibrant marriage

Recently, the duo shared a glimpse of their adventurous getaway to the French Alps, documented through a lively vlog

Fans praised the couple for living their dream, enjoying the picturesque snowscape, and commended their entertaining vlogging style

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are proof that marriage doesn't always have to be boring. The national couple who are on vacation almost every month gave Mzansi a glimpse of their recent getaway.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni shared a video from their French Alps trip. Image: @drmusamthombeni and @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

A look inside Dr Musa and Liesl's French Alps vacation

There's no denying that Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni are living the life we all dream of. The beautiful couple who have been criticised for their public display of affection jetted out of the country to enjoy the snow in the French Alps.

Taking to his Instagram page, Dr Musa shared a vlog with his hilarious voiceovers. He gave his fans and followers a detailed explanation of what they did on the first day. He captioned the post:

"French Alps Vlog Day 1 is finally here! Come experience this once-in-a-lifetime adventure with us in Val D’Isere. I’m sure we all used to watch those repeated Xmas movies where they dress up and ski whilst drinking hot chocolate and eggnog and kissing under the mistletoe whilst it snows outside. Well, we are in that Xmas movie right now and are loving it.

"My enemies are hoping for my downfall (literally) but they don’t know that I’m a former Winter Olympics skiing champion. Nosering Daddies are back up!"

Mzansi can't get enough of Dr Musa and Liesl's holiday content

Fans admitted that Mr and Mrs Mthombeni are living their dream.

@nk_dez said:

"This is your world we are just breathing in it "

@wantuza wrote:

"They found each other, experiencing life together and sooo inlove. We love to see it.....Keeping up with Mthombenis❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@sandaqobo added:

"No one does these vloggin better than you guys. "

@abigailvisagie said:

"I love these vlogs!!! Eating life with a knife and fork! Enjoy guys!"

