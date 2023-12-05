Dr Musa and his wife Liesl showed their playful side with a creative rendition of the ceiling challenge

The video posted on Instagram was their way of telling fans that they going on a romantic getaway

Fans expressed admiration for the couple's enviable relationship, which makes them the epitome of #CoupleGoals

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie said they are going on a holiday adventure. Image: @liesllaurie

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie took to social media to announce their trip with a charming video.

Musa and Liesl take part in ceiling challenge

The lovebirds did their own version of the ceiling challenge showing their luggage all packed and ready to go.

Musa posted a disclaimer for his haters ahead of the travel content that he is about to unleash.

"Passports ready ✅ New month. New adventure! It’s time for the Mthombeni year-end Xmas party! My enemies need to upgrade their data and WiFi packages! Ziyakhala ke manje! Let’s go!"

Musa and Liesl's past travels

It remains a mystery where Musa and Liesl are headed. In recent months the celebrity couple went on several getaways including New York and Mauritius.

Safe travels messages

Fans can't help but envy the couple's relationship, showering them with wishes for safe and joyful travels during the holiday season.

@clementmaosa posted:

"Thank Eskom for loadshedding, my phone will be off most of the time."

@nkosazane_ asked:

"Can I be your dog guys?

@mvuli00 mentioned:

"Dear God, keep this family happy, safe, healthy and all good things!. Protect them from all the bad things. ❤️"

@u_aneleh commented:

"Dear God if it’s not like this, andizi Smakade. ❤️"

@ntebohelengphethane wrote:

"Earth is your world and we are all just spectators."

@jenniferbala posted:

"Hahaha, you are coming for us. Definitely one of the cutest I’ve seen for this challenge. "

@bino_joshua_roberts stated:

"Ereng Powerball winners."

@londeka_zindela jotted:

"A beautiful representation of what young and in love looks like. "

SA gushes over Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie

In another article, Briefly News reported that fans of celebrity couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie continue to epitomise them as the perfect couple.

Because of how they portray their relationship, a few netizens said they would lose all hope in marriage should they end things.

