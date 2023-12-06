Celebrity couple Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle shared affectionate moments at a recent gig

The Rainbow hitmaker posted pictures from the event on his social media pages

Fans flooded the comments section with positive reactions, expressing admiration for the couple's love

Murdah Bongz and his beautiful wife DJ Zinhle painted timelines red with their loved-up posts. The hitmaker recently shared adorable pictures from a gig they attended together.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz shared a hot kiss while performing together. Image: @murdahbongz and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz packs on the PDA

DJ Zinhle and her man Murdah Bongz know how to create a healthy balance between work and pleasure. The power couple who are always trending for the wrong reasons showed that their union is unfazed by the negative comments.

Taking to his Instagram page, the doting husband shared pictures from a show where his wife joined him on the stage during his performance. Mr and Mrs Mahosana packed on some PDA while giving fans an unforgettable experience. He captioned the post:

"It was take your wife to work day. ❤️"

Murdah Bongz's post stuns fans

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's fans headed to the post's comments section to share heartwarming reactions. Many said the two were among their favourite celebrity couples in South Africa.

kele_megano said:

"Don’t get it twisted Bathong love is honestly a BEAUTIFUL THING "

@lebilekwejam added:

"Kumnandi, Kumnandi, kumnandi …. May God protect your union and may it last forever in Jesus name, AMEN AND AMEN!!! #LoveWins "

@yo.girl.browniie wrote:

"Power couple! two goats in one picture ❤️"

@i_ntsakisimashele wrote:

"Thought you and your wife worked for the same company "

@keabetsoeisrare added"

"See you at our year end function on Thursday!!! Don’t forget my track request please horns in the sun "

@kgomotsoeuphonia wrote:

"Cafe 69 vibes it was amazing thanks to u guys❤️"

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie announce romantic getaway

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie took to social media to announce their trip with a charming video.

The lovebirds did their version of the ceiling challenge, showing their luggage packed and ready to go.

Source: Briefly News