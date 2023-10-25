Murdah Bongz has no time to entertain internet trolls nitpicking at his life and what he gets up to

What he does have time for is gushing over his lovely wife, DJ Zinhle in sweet Instagram posts bragging about how lucky he is

The DJ had set the internet ablaze with photos of him and his wife which made fans appreciate him a lot more

Murdah Bongz shared a sweet Instagram post about being lucky to be married to DJ Zinhle amid online backlash.

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz isn't about the drama or focusing on what social media is saying about him. The DJ has been caught in online gossip about how he treats his family but instead of addressing the allegations, he decided to show off his picture-perfect marriage with his wife, DJ Zinhle.

The ASANTE hitmaker shared an Instagram photo dump of his night out with his superstar wife and had fans fawning over their love.

Murdah Bongz shows love to DJ Zinhle

One thing about Murdah Bongz, he will love out loud and his fans love the public displays of affection between himself and his wifey, DJ Zinhle.

The Mohogan Sun hitmaker shared some photos from his night out with his blushing bride and had social media buzzing with fans gushing at the loved-up couple:

"If I wasn’t him I would say 'D*mn Mörda is the luckiest man in the world.'"

Fans show love to Bongz and Zinhle

As much as social media is always in the couple's business, there's no doubt that fans love the Mahosanas:

miss.mills said:

"Bongani teaching SA men how to love their wives!"

t_mbunjana responded:

"Whatever Zinhle said in her prayers. Amen!"

neomohapi commented:

"Bathong! I love that caption hleng. I’m here for all of it maan!"

iamsia_satta posted:

"The love I have for husband and wife. God please you see me not hating or getting jealous please, bless me with my own. AMEN."

zicorner added:

"Morda is the luckiest guy in the world. I'm saying it coz I'm not Him."

wamejohn said:

"It’s the way he looks at you on the last pic."

Murdah Bongz' old photo resurfaces online

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to a throwback photo of Murdah Bongz, along with Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali early on in their careers.

The DJ has come a long way since the 16-year-old photo to establishing Black Motion with his former partner Thabo Mabogwane, and now being a successful solo artist.

He recently bagged three nominations at the SAMA awards, his first as a solo act and his heartfelt reaction to the news was priceless.

