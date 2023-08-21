Murdah Bongz came under attack for favouring his stepdaughter Kairo Forbes over his own child

Many people on X also known as Twitter, said Murdah's socials which are filled with snaps and sweet messages to Kairo, proved their claims

Supporters of DJ Zinhle's husband came to his defence, arguing social media posts do not reflect real life entirely

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Murdah Bongz's close relationship with Kairo Forbes was criticised on social media. Image: @murdahbongz and @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

Social media is buzzing with criticism aimed at Murdah Bongz, who faces accusations of favouritism.

Stepdaughter versus biological daughter

Netizens have raised concerns that Murdah appears to show more attention and affection towards his stepdaughter, Kairo Forbes, as evidenced by his frequent posts of her on his social media pages.

While Kairo receives heartfelt photos and affectionate captions, Murdah's biological daughter is noticeably absent on his socials. His public displays of affection sparked a heated online discussion ignited by a Twitter user’s azania1023 observation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Murdah Bongz's fans defend him

The DJ's fans said judging only from online posts is wrong. They mentioned that relationships are complicated and shouldn't be decided just by what's on the internet.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users defend Murdah Bongz's parenting skills

@pearlszeka mentioned:

"You are taking it too far. Yibani namahloni. As in why say that, leave people's families alone and concentrate on yours."

@HarpyOne shared:

"Just like my brother, the best stepdad ever. Wonder why some men do that; very strange and concerning. Like they get joy going all out for stepkids, their blood, NO."

@antagonisingyou stated:

"He may be respecting mom's wishes for the kid to not be showcased all over social media and opening them up to all sorts of silly narratives by perfect strangers."

@unathi019 added:

"Mara Murdah did mention on Zinhle's reality show that his baby mama asked him to keep her private and keep their child private too."

@CindyNelwamondo tweeted:

"As if he cares about your respect."

@VERBAL_UNIVERSE asked:

"O kena kae wena? Concentrate on your miserable life."

@buti_matome wrote:

"Don't judge before you can actually know the reasons."

DJ Zinhle drops 2 pics and pens Murdah Bongz a sweet note amid Usher controversy: “Miss you so much already”

In another article, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle proved that her marriage to Murdah Bongz remains unshaken despite public scrutiny.

She has taken to Instagram to share two pictures taken with her hubby looking more in love than ever.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News