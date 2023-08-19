DJ Zinhle took to Instagram to post a series of adorable pictures featuring her and Murdah Bongz

The globe-trotting entertainer wrote a heartfelt caption expressing how much she misses her husband

The post warmed hearts but some people said it was a strategy to shut down public criticism after being filmed with Usher

DJ Zinhle posted Instagram snaps of her and Murdah Bongz. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle gushes over Murdah Bongz

DJ Zinhle proved that her marriage to Murdah Bongz remains unshaken despite public scrutiny.

She has taken to Instagram to share two pictures taken with her hubby looking more in love than ever.

DJ Zinhle links up with Usher

Zinhle, who is in The US with Moozlie, said she misses Murdah. The Umlilo hitmaker recently came under fire for "disrespecting" her husband after she was spotted looking cosy with US singer Usher Raymond in Las Vegas.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

See the Instagram post below:

DJ Zinhle's marriage under scrutiny

Most of her followers have urged Zinhle to shut out the negativity, and others believe she is showing Murdah love to fool the masses.

@nokulunga6998 said:

"Love your man Zee don't mind this people."

sangweni_stina mentioned:

"Kodwa le yokuthi njalo utrende about your behavior mase uposta as a happy couple iyasolisa. Umenza bhari sho lomjita usungaphika phela."

@rudzanifaith stated:

"There is nothing that irritates black people than a confident black woman they will police her and try to put her in her place."

@skinatinashe wrote:

"Eyo she was partying with Usher."

@mfanakagogo13 commented:

"May the good Lord continue to bless your love."

@bronyew added:

"The second pic, he is definitely not looking at that phone. He is checking out his fine as woman."

@pinkykhonny said:

"You are such a good woman. You really living your dream life unapologetically. Uyabanyisa because what you doing is most women's dream. Go places, enjoy, love your family. Never regret anything."

DJ Zinhle accused of disrespecting Murdah Bongz after steamy video with Usher: “She wouldn’t do that to Mega”

In a related article, Briefly News DJ Zinhle is trending for the wrong reasons once again. The star's marriage to Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana came under scrutiny after she was captured dancing with American singer Usher Raymond in LA.

The Siyabonga hitmaker pulled a Keke Palmer when she attended Usher Raymond's concert dressed in a saucy outfit and had a steamy dance session.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News