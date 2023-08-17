Moozlie and DJ Zinhle had a link-up with Usher in Las Vegas for a Remy Martin event

The two musicians took their once-in-a-lifetime experience to their social media platforms

Netizens felt star-struck along with the pair, calling them bestie goals

Moozlie and DJ Zinhle met and partied with Usher at his Las Vegas 'Life is a Melody' campaign by Remy Martin. Images: @djzinhle, @usher, @tebomametja

Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena and one of her besties, DJ Zinhle, were honoured to meet American superstar, Usher on the Remy Martin campaign Life is a Melody in Las Vegas in July.

Moozlie meets Usher in Las Vegas

The MTV VJ winner took to Instagram to remember the special moment:

"That one time we met Usher in Vegas! #LifeIsAMelody especially when you #TeamUpForExcellence with @remymartinsa. What is your life's Melody? Mine is definitely moving with the grace of GOD!"

Here is the post below:

Social media reacts to Moozlie's Las Vegas trip

This is what Moozlie's followers had to say about her moment:

@pamela_mtanga felt weak:

"Ndinga fainta!"

@almost_slipped commended:

"SA is making BIG moves now."

@drastic.measures_mhlabawonke asked:

"Can I be mentored by you?"

Dj Zinhle meets Usher at Life is a Melody

The Umlilo hitmaker also shared the moment on her timeline:

"My Life's Melody is balance. Being a working mom, it's so important to find the moments where I take time out to celebrate myself. @remymartinsa really did that for me a few weeks back. What's your life's Melody?

Here is her post:

Social media congratulates Zinhle

Her fans clapped for the DJ and her friend:

@bucie_cwa was in disbelief:

"Nooo! What, this is so dope."

@liveni816 noticed:

"You really love Moozlie more than Pearl, ayisekho friendship yakho no Pearl."

@koketso___ndaba agreed:

"One thing about you Zee, you love Mooz DEEPLY!"

@adelaidesammering complimented:

"Ying and yang for me too. Balance is so important."

