Former Generations actress Xolile Tshabalala joins scores of South Africans feeling the pinch

She took to social media to vent about the soaring food prices under Ramaphosa's economy

Her cries were met by a legion of netizens who shared their grocery struggles

Thespian Xolile Tshabalala shared her thoughts on the effects of inflation and how it affects the soaring prices of food in the new economy.

Xolile Tshabalala laments about food prices

The Housekeepers star posted a hilarious but concerning video on the bizarre increase in food prices on her Instagram timeline.

She made a specific example to Cadbury's Chomp chocolate which she says retailed for R5 two months ago but has spiked to R7. She couldn't finish her words in the panic of cooking oil prices.

She captioned the video that means 'The world is changing, in isiZulu:

"Umhlaba uyaphenduka I am telling you."

Here is the video below:

Social media echo Xolile's cries

Her followers who found the video funny joined in with their frustrations:

@theonly_mmogo shared:

"I bought something for my face at Clicks for R40 for the first time. The second I bought it, was on Friday, it was R45. There's also Shrinkflation that's happening."

@thabilekabanyane commented:

"2lt Milk is R40 it was 24.99 not so long ago."

@pumlasfood was for the chomp:

"Yes, wena Queen! Ichomp it’s the stuff childhood memories are made of! It’s the #interferingwithchildhoodmemories for me."

@luyanda93nkosiv said:

"I always walk out of grocery stores feeling depressed. Food is expensive for those that are working, now imagine how tough it is for the unemployed #it's really sad."

@ayanda_mkhi remembered:

"Last time I checked iChomp was R1."

@nomimnotoza said:

"Oil, Egg and Milk ziyi luxury these days."

