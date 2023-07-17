Londie London has finally gone public with her new boyfriend following her relationship drama with her ex-husband Hlubi Nkosi

According to the grapevine, Londie was said to be in a relationship with Mabonga, but he has a bad reputation for being an alleged scammer

She has now gone public with him and shared pictures of their 'date night' to Floyd Mayweather's black-tie dinner

Londie London looks smitten in new photos with her boyfriend, Mabonga.

Some people have advised the reality star to keep her new romance private because of her last dramatic one. Image: @londie_london_official

The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London has finally shown off her new boyfriend.

Londie attends Floyd Mayweather's event with her new bae

The businesswoman attended Floyd Mayweather's black-tie dinner with her new beau, and they dazzled in black.

"In actual fact, it was date night guys, sorry for flooding your timeline I have so many photos."

Netizens told Londie to refrain from posting her new romance

Some fans showed love to Londie and gushed over how happy she looks with her new bae. However, she also did receive her fair share of hate.

@rosemabuza' said:

"This one is handsome Londie, you chose very well."

@mrsannbition said:

"You guys are so cute please."

@yolee_shobs said:

"Exactly what you deserve sthandwa, a man."

@lukwesa_mwape said:

"Don't be a serial survivor on men, work hard for yourself, madam."

@maite_refilwe said:

"Desperation, he can all be our boyfriend."

@fifi.moloisane said:

"The nerve to publicly post Bongan, he’s just chasing clout by being with you, mam. Watch how he be treating you in six months' time."

Londie's new bae blesses her with a new car, the same one Hlubi apparently took back from her

Just months after it was rumoured that Londie's baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi took back the BMW X6 he gifted her, Londie flaunted her new BMW X6, and she thanked her boyfriend for it.

The singer thanked her new bae on her Instagram stories.

Londie confirm her messy divorce from Hlubi Nkosi

Briefly News previously reported that Londie London was a guest on L-Tido's podcast, where he said the car was taken from her after attending an event.

“There were certain rules he was trying to play in terms of the car situation but obviously we were not together. I was at a Remy Martin event, and yes, when I did walk out, the car was not there. I literally told the guard to keep a close eye on the car because it was not the first time the car was taken from me.”

Source: Briefly News