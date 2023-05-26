Londie London has gone viral after showing off the BMW X6 her new boyfriend bought for her after her ex-hubby Hlubi Nkosi took his

Nkosi reportedly confiscated the car from Londie London because he didn't want her to gallivant the streets with it

The video left Mzansi uneasy because it reminded them of the recent fraud allegations in the entertainment industry

Londie London's new boyfriend is going all out for her, especially after her ex-husband embarrassed her by taking back the BMW X6 he bought for her.

On Twitter, @siyah_94 shared a video showing Londie London happily collecting the same car, but bought by her new lover this time. The former Real Housewives of Durban star showed off the car and leaned on it.

Mzansi drags Londie London after her new boyfriend bought her a BMW X6

Social media wasn't kind to Londie London because peeps have heard many stories about how celebs' boyfriends allegedly financially secure the cars for them. Not long ago, Ayanda Thabethe was in hot water because her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe, was accused of fraud.

The South African reported that Standard Bank levelled the serious accusations after 10 cars that were in Matsimbe's possession went missing. Peeps blasted Ayanda, claiming she benefited from the fraud scandal.

Now that Londie's man has bought her a new car, Mzansi warned her of the dangers of showing off the luxury car on social media.

@Sleee_M said:

"I hope it's in her name this time."

@Akhona_PQ shared:

"I can't believe she is posting this after what happened the last time. I wouldn't want people to know. What if history repeats itself?"

@TheNathiFactory posted:

"NPA needs to step in and intervene!"

@Pedi_light replied:

"This country doesn’t hate crime. We hate that we aren’t the beneficiaries of criminality. We know where the money for these cars comes from, but as long as the person benefitting is pretty, we say nothing."

@zesipho_n commented:

"It’s her getting the same car abamphuca yona This is the next level of pettiness."

Why did Hlubi Nkosi take back his lush car from Londie London?

After the lovers filed for divorce following Hlubi's alleged cheating, rumours swirled that Nkosi took the car he bought for Londie. At the time, rumour mongers claimed that Nkosi only wanted Londie to use the car when running errands for their two kids.

Speaking to L-Tido on his podcast in May 2023, Londie confirmed that Hlubi did take the car but didn't mention the reasons that led to that, reported IOL.

“On that day, I wish I could remember the date, which I don’t (laughs). I was at a Remy Martin event… And yes, when I did walk out, the car was not there…"

Former RHOD star Londie London reportedly in love with a scammer, Mzansi gobsmacked at videos and photos

In related news, Briefly News reported that a post online shocked Mzansi with alleged reports that musician and former RHOD star Londie London is dating a scammer.

The page posted a tweet with pictures and videos of Londie with the alleged criminal, Mabonga.

