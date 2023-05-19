Ayanda Thabethe's boyfriend, Peter Matsimbe, is wanted by police for using fraudulent documents to buy luxury vehicles

Matsimbe allegedly obtained a range of high-end cars through his company using fabricated documentation

Law enforcement is intensifying efforts to apprehend Matsimbe, who is believed to be in Zambia, evading authorities

Police are in pursuit of Ayanda Thabethe's boyfriend, Peter Matsimbe for allegedly purchasing luxury vehicles fraudulently. Images: @ayandathabethe, @am_blujay/Twitter

Sandton police are intensifying their efforts to apprehend Peter Matsimbe, the boyfriend and baby-daddy of popular media personality Ayanda Thabethe, who is wanted for allegedly using fraudulent documents to purchase a fleet of luxury vehicles.

Police pursue Peter Matsimbe across borders as the luxury car fraud investigation heats up

According to Sunday World, the warrant of arrest against Matsimbe was issued by the North Gauteng High Court in 2020, following accusations made by Standard Bank that he had secured a loan under false pretences.

Matsimbe, through his company Matsimbe and Co., acquired a range of high-end vehicles using fabricated documentation. The vehicles in question include a Mclaren MP4 coupé, a BMW X5 SUV, a Can–Am Maverick, an Audi Q3, a Nissan Navara, a Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Lexus SUV, a Volvo mechanical horse, a Lexus LX.

Law enforcement agencies have been working diligently to bring Matsimbe to justice, but he has allegedly sought refuge in Zambia, possibly as a means to avoid the authorities. The police have been pursuing leads and gathering evidence to support their case against Matsimbe.

Mzansi responded to the investigation in true South Ahh style

Sharing the story online, @sanelenkosix wrote:

"Ayanda Thabethes boyfriend Matsimbe WANTED for allegedly using fraudulent documents to buy a Mclaren MP4 coupé, a BMW X5 SUV, a Can–Am Maverick, an Audi Q3, a Nissan Navara, a Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a Lexus SUV, a Volvo mechanical horse, and a Lexus LX."

Some fans were tickled by the news, commenting "Indoda must be wanted" under the tweet, while others wanted the full story:

@DR_CEO_ said:

"Instagram will be the end of many peoplethey post too much & they don’t know that there are police & SARS agents especially dedicated to such lifestyle audits white people eat quietly."

@tseepati said:

"Uphi Ayanda breaking her neck in Bentley Indoda must be wanted."

@abby_twa2 tweeted:

"Indoda must... be wanted by the police."

@baitu_metse tweeted:

"Criminals have replaced sugar daddies."

@CMagagz said:

"Kanti aren't these rich guys actually rich? Why is their money always accompanied with fraud or something dodgy?"

@MegaFunTweets tweeted:

"I thought he was car sitting for his client."

Ayanda Thabethe weighs in on EFF’s National Shutdown, SA reminds star of Peter Matsimbe’s corruption scandal

Mzansi is showing Ayanda Thabethe no mercy after she shared her honest views about the EFF's national shutdown scheduled for March 20, 2023.

The Celebrity Game Night SA star slammed the ANC government's incompetence, which resulted in South Africans being fed up with corruption, load shedding, and all the other issues that make life in Mzansi miserable.

