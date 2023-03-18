Ayanda Thabethe recently gave her followers the content they signed up for when she shared a birthday tribute for her baby boy

The media personality had kept her son's identity a secret since giving birth last year

She recently shared an adorable video celebrating her son's special day and also giving her baby daddy his flowers for being a supportive father

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ayanda Thabethe is ready for her son to meet the world. The star who had kept her son's identity away from the world recently shared his pics on her timeline.

Ayanda Thabethe shared the first glimpse of her son Peter Junior and her baby daddy in a sweet post. Image: @ayandathabethe.

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe warms hearts with sweet birthday tribute for her son Peter Junior

Ayanda Thabethe is among the many stars who like to keep their private life away from social media. The media personality had her followers jumping with joy when she announced her pregnancy.

A few months later, she shared a cute video announcing her son's arrival but fans never got to see his face. Fast forward to his first birthday, the proud mommy finally shared her son's face with the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ayanda Thabethe lauds baby daddy for being supportive

The mother of one is grateful for the men in her life. In the same Instagram post, Ayanda also lauded her baby daddy for making parenting easy. She wrote:

"How do you summarise a year that’s changed your life forever. I’d like to thank God publicly for this miracle I’ve chosen to enjoy privately alongside the most supportive and loving partner. I couldn’t have dreamt that life would be this good but it really really is and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. Thank you PJ for coming into my life and making me feel a love I’ve yearned for and one I certainly know I can never live without! You give me purpose. You make me whole. My life is dedicated to you and our little family from now until forever !! Happy Birthday my tiny heart walking on the outside of me ."

Lorna Maseko shares 1st glimpse of daughter with Floyd Shivambu as she celebrates 2nd birthday: "You mean the world to me"

1n more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lorna Maseko has finally revealed that she is a mother to a beautiful two-year-old girl.

The media personality who always keeps her private life away from social media shared a cute video, wishing her adorable baby a happy birthday.

According to The Citizen, the celebrity chef trended on social media after Sunday World reported that she was pregnant with Shivambu's baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News