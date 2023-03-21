A young lady paid an emotional tribute to the love of her life a year after his untimely passing

In the post, the strong woman highlights everything she had without him while dealing with grief and depression

Peeps praised her for giving birth to their son and having to face life without her lover's support

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Prudence Masina pays tribute to her lover a year after his passing. Images: prudence_masina/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young lady named Prudence Masina paid tribute to her late partner in an emotional video posted on TikTok.

Masina filmed everything she had to accomplish without him a year after his death, including their son's birth.

The strong woman had to take two months off work to recover from his untimely death. She moved back to her parent's home and decided to celebrate her pregnancy despite the grief she was experiencing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Prudence also had to become more independent. She got her licence and bought a car. Their son was given his namesake.

She captioned the video:

"One year later. You’re beyond missed."

Netizens praise a strong woman for dealing with grief and raising a son alone

People loved Prudence, who lost her partner while she was pregnant.

Here are some of the comments:

HerStory said:

"It’s always the good ones who leave too soon. Proud of you sis."

Mkhulu Mafutha commented:

"Please tell him how great & friendly his father was. He always carried a smile with him & loved having fun."

Haiku said:

"I’m choking up. This is definitely for the one who never believed in reincarnation. He gave you another him. God is amazing. Keep strong sis."

Sthe Nsele commented:

"Keep going sis. Your son will give you the best love ever. I’m you, and mine is turning 13 this year."

Joy Ntuli said:

"Yooh he definitely looks like him. May God bless you dear."

Beautiful mom shows off peaceful bedroom in rented place, has netizens impressed with pretty room

In other stories related to motherhood, Briefly News reported a single mother raising two kids who posted a picture of the room she decorated.

The beautiful woman said it took time for her to get to such a great space in her life. People congratulated her on a job well done and on doing everything she could for her children.

Mmakhumo P Lebelo, a Facebook user, shared her photos on the group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News