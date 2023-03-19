One grieving mother has opened up about the pain of losing her child in a series of videos on social media

The momma shared that she gave birth to a still-born baby, with her clips aimed at opening up and showing support to other parents who have experienced the same

Commenting on one of her clips, many people were empathetic, with others sharing that they too knew the pain of losing a child

A heartbroken mommy has taken to social media to share videos about her experience of giving birth to a stillborn baby.

louise_truby lost her baby in January.Image: louise_truby.

The momma lost her little one in January, according to her GoFundMe page, and uses her clips to open up about her loss and share her experiences with parents who may have gone through the same.

In her recent video, TikTok user, louise_truby, shared that it had been eight weeks since she lost her baby.

The lady shared that she was struggling to come to terms with the loss, especially with Mother’s Day celebrated in the United Kingdom, where she is from, on 19 March.

Here is the video:

Netizens show grieving mom support

Commenting on the clip, many TikTokkers empathised with the momma and shared their experiences of losing children.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions:

Antonia said:

“Life is very cruel at times and grief is a horrid place to be. Sending lots of love.”

Becks Cockcroft added:

“I'm so sorry. Happy Mother's Day, mama.”

ℒshared:

“Every day hurts missing my baby, but on Mother’s Day, the pain just increases heavily.”

Diana Delgado wrote:

“So sorry for your loss. I have a daughter in Heaven as well. Every day is hard.”

Abbyymullenn commented:

“I hope over time your heart doesn't hurt so badly.”

