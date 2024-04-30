Woman Excited As She Unboxes Her Free Online Order: “Temu Came Through”
- A woman was filled with joy when she received her free items from her Temu order
- The lady filmed herself as she unboxed the items, which included wigs, handbags and straws
- The happy customer said that she took a risk when she used the online store to get her free items
A woman could not help but smile when she received all her free items from her Temu order.
Nella, who uses the handle @nella_nhlapo on TikTok, recorded herself unboxing her goodies.
The free items included two wigs, three handbags, a grey blanket, a few makeup brushes, a pink pocket-sized ring light for selfies that came with a charger, a phone case, straws, and a wig cap.
Speaking about her purchase, Nella said:
"I'm so happy. I took a risk when I saw this Temu thing on TikTok, I said, 'What do I have to lose?'"
Watch the unboxing video below:
How the woman's Temu order became free of charge
For the past few months, the online marketplace has gained popularity among online buyers.
According to a LinkedIn article, there are seven possible ways to get the total purchase price to zero. You can:
- Sign up as a new user.
- Play in-app games.
- Apply coupon codes.
- Open the daily gift box.
- Check Temu giveaways and contests.
- Refer friends to get free items on Temu.
- Earn points and rewards.
Nella may have applied the sixth option, as she had said in her video:
"I recruited all my colleagues."
TikTokkers in Nella's comment section tried to get in on the gifts.
@beekay._mash suggested to the peeps:
"Let's create a group, who's in?"
@smah_vilakazi2 shared their suggestion:
"New users, please let's open a group to share our codes."
@ndiidee took to the comment section to confess:
"Once you get the orders, it is addictive. I can't stop sharing links now, yho."
Woman's free Temu order sparks envy among netizens
Briefly News previously reported about a young lady's excitement when she got her second gift from Temu.
@malily_dyasi shared a clip on TikTok showcasing all the free items she received.
