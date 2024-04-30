A woman was filled with joy when she received her free items from her Temu order

The lady filmed herself as she unboxed the items, which included wigs, handbags and straws

The happy customer said that she took a risk when she used the online store to get her free items

A woman was over the moon after she received her free items from Temu. Images: @nella_nhlapo

Source: TikTok

A woman could not help but smile when she received all her free items from her Temu order.

Nella, who uses the handle @nella_nhlapo on TikTok, recorded herself unboxing her goodies.

The free items included two wigs, three handbags, a grey blanket, a few makeup brushes, a pink pocket-sized ring light for selfies that came with a charger, a phone case, straws, and a wig cap.

Speaking about her purchase, Nella said:

"I'm so happy. I took a risk when I saw this Temu thing on TikTok, I said, 'What do I have to lose?'"

Watch the unboxing video below:

How the woman's Temu order became free of charge

For the past few months, the online marketplace has gained popularity among online buyers.

According to a LinkedIn article, there are seven possible ways to get the total purchase price to zero. You can:

Sign up as a new user. Play in-app games. Apply coupon codes. Open the daily gift box. Check Temu giveaways and contests. Refer friends to get free items on Temu. Earn points and rewards.

Nella may have applied the sixth option, as she had said in her video:

"I recruited all my colleagues."

TikTokkers in Nella's comment section tried to get in on the gifts.

@beekay._mash suggested to the peeps:

"Let's create a group, who's in?"

@smah_vilakazi2 shared their suggestion:

"New users, please let's open a group to share our codes."

@ndiidee took to the comment section to confess:

"Once you get the orders, it is addictive. I can't stop sharing links now, yho."

Source: Briefly News