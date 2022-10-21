A video of an old man looking confused and curious upon entering his grandson’s room has gone viral online

In the TikTok footage, the old man is seen perplexed by the ring light in the bedroom and asks how much it cost

He could not believe how pricey it was and even asked if it had any other features, much to the amusement of many netizens

One old man’s genuine reaction to seeing his grandson’s ring light for the first time has South African cyber citizens amused.

An old man was left perplexed by his grandson's find light. Image: @xelo_sa/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video posted by @xelo_sa on TikTok shows the old man looking at the bright light feature as he inquires how much it cost. @xelo_sa is then heard replying that it retailed R850 to which the man was left completely stunned.

The madala appears genuinely taken aback as he points out how bright it is and asks his grandson if it helps him read better. The old man also asks whether it has a heater to which the young man says no before his curious grandfather walks out of the room.

“My grandfather seeing my ring light for the first time is just funny ,” the video was captioned.

Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but respond with cute and funny comments to the old man’s inquisitiveness at the unfamiliar lighting device.

Onie_Nokhepheyi commented:

“Ifanele maahn lwando ibright maahn .”

Babalo asked:

“So uxoke wathi yeyofunda?.”

Ziyanda Bhayibhile reacted:

“Ufunda ngayo? .”

oratile✌️ replied:

“Ngaze ngamthanda utatabakithi ikufundisa kahle for tht nje.”

Alungile Hokwana said:

“Uthe juye yeyofunda‍♂️worse ayinaHITHARA.”

Thaminqweniso responded:

“Ohw yini uthi sekhuze iprice yayo utamkhulu , but aphinde athi iryt cz ukufundisa kakhle.”

