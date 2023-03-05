One beautiful momma had peeps in their feels after showing off her gorgeous-looking bedroom in her rented space

The lady shared that it took her a long time to get to the place she was currently in, but felt grateful and excited about the prospect of eventually obtaining her own home

Many netizens commended the mom for how well she was doing and complimented her pretty room

A gorgeous mother posted pictures of her stunning-looking bedroom online.

Mmakhumo P Lebelo has a stunning bedroom. Image: Mmakhumo P Lebelo.

The lady shared that it had taken a long time for her to get to the position she was currently in, especially while raising two kiddies.

Facebook user, Mmakhumo P Lebelo, shared her photos on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’ group, captioning the post:

“Took me a while to get to this space. When I first left home and needed my own space with two small children. It was the best and most expensive decision I had to make.

“Still renting but planning to build. For now, this is my peaceful bedroom and I’m grateful. First time posting.”

Netizens love proud momma’s clean bedroom

The lady’s gorgeous bedroom impressed netizens. Many people loved how clean the space looked.

Here are some of the best online reactions to the post:

Sipho Ngcobo said:

“Renting or not, dear, it is your space until you hand over the keys.”

Nasiphi Mtengwane wrote:

“Wow, it's very beautiful and neat. What did you use to stick your pictures on the wall? I'm struggling with that.”

Minnenhle Mini Sithole reacted:

“Beautiful, my love. You have achieved what some people are dreaming of. Very nice.”

Rapz Obi-Uchendu asked:

“Did you paint it yourself? Love the colour. What's the name of the paint?”

20-year-old Pretoria-based entrepreneur purchases lux apartment, Mzansi praise

In a related story by Briefly News, a 20-year-old babe from Pretoria is getting the bag and inspiring her peers, with the young woman recently purchasing an expensive apartment.

Noluvu Ntokazi Hlakati is coming for everything she deserves, with the young lady an author, entrepreneur, and student at Tswane University of Technology.

Mzansi social media users were incredibly impressed with the go-getter hun and congratulated her in the comment section of a post shared on Facebook.

