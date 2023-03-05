A beautiful lady who resides in Gauteng has excitedly opened up about obtaining her honours degree, bagging her second qualification

The smart woman studied for a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at the University of Johannesburg and shared her win online

The new graduate said her achievement was the beginning of many more wins to come

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A gorgeous, high-achieving woman from Gauteng has shared a massive victory online after obtaining her Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Biochemistry from the University of Johannesburg.

Munei Tsanwani is a smart hun with two degrees. Image: Munei Tsanwani/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The smart lady shared her exciting news online and said the win was one of many to come.

LinkedIn user, Munei Tsanwani, also shared photos from her big day, and captioned her post, in part:

“I can do all things through Christ, who gives me strength. My one was a long journey but it was worth it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Having to change universities in my second year was probably the hardest thing that I have ever gone through in my life, but hard work, indeed, pays off.

“I told myself I would work hard to get what I want and here I am seeing the results. What this life has taught me is to be strong and to constantly show up for myself. Giving up is never an option.”

Social media users proud of Gauteng graduate

Many netizens wished the young woman well for her accomplishment:

Vumbhoni Mathonsi said:

“Congratulations, Munei. Onwards and upwards.”

Nndinde Tsanwani added:

“Super proud of you.”

Ntila Mabunda wrote:

“So proud of you. Congratulations, beautiful.”

Esethu Mbebe reacted:

“Hey, baby, congratulations. Can you kindly plug me with your suit supplier for my grad too?”

Eddie Rugbeer remarked:

“Congratulations. All glory to God.”

Women’s Month SA: Mom of 3 boys bags PhD from UCT, reflects on balancing job as media academic with motherhood

In another inspiring story about a smart woman, Briefly News also wrote about a mom of three little ones who was excited about bagging her PhD in Rhetoric Studies from UCT.

During her candidature, Sisanda Nkoala juggled being a mom, wife, and lecturer at CPUT.

The newly minted doctor also uses her position to support young women of colour who are aspirant researchers. The lovely lady has so much to offer the world of academia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News