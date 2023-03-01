One young lady is thrilled about obtaining her master's degree in construction from the University of Johannesburg

The brilliant woman celebrated her incredible accomplishment online and noted that she already has four publications under her belt

It seems the aspiring academic would love to obtain her doctoral degree in future

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A hard-working young woman is thrilled about obtaining her Master of Technology in Construction Management. This strong woman is fearlessly taking on the traditionally male-dominated sector.

The lady obtained her master's degree and has four publications. Image: Thalente Nkosi/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The scholar posted about her win online and explained that she even has four academic publications to her name.

LinkedIn user Thalente Nkosi captioned her post:

“Jeremiah 33:3. Master of Technology in Construction Management. Dissertation: Harnessing the fourth industrial evolution for improved educational infrastructure in South African higher institutions. With four publications.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users wish young aspiring academic well

The hun received many well-wishes from people congratulating her for the phenomenal achievement.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

Matjayi Tjivisu said:

“The blessed shall conquer.”

Nontobeko Felicia Mhlophe wished her well:

“Congratulations, darling.”

Princess Lushaba was curious about her dissertation and the contents thereof:

“Your topic sounds very interesting. Well done.”

Patrick Seiso remarked:

“Congratulations are in order.”

Didintle Motsuenyane reacted:

“Well done, Nontuthuko Mchunu, FOMO e reng, friend.”

Moses Moshe felt inspired by her:

“This is inspiring, Congratulations, Thalente.”

Dineo Maluleke noted:

“This is beautiful. Congratulations on your achievement.”

France Ramakgwakgwa simply said:

“Congratulations! Well done.”

Women's Month SA: Mom of 3 boys bags PhD from UCT, reflects on balancing job as media academic with motherhood

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote about an inspiring mother residing in Cape Town who bagged her PhD from UCT in 2022 after a long journey.

Sisanda Nkoala has three boys and works full-time as a media academic and lecturer and still managed to obtain this incredible accomplishment within three years.

Now, the momma uses her position to motivate young women of colour and involves and credits them in her research.

The 36-year-old dreams of becoming a rated academic and an associate professor. What a boss babe!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News