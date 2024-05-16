South African musician Makhadzi was nominated at the 2024 BET Awards recently

The Ghanama hitmaker was nominated under the viewers' choice: Best International Act category

Many fans and followers congratulated the star for getting nominated at the BET Awards 2024

Makhadzi was nominated at the 2024 BET Awards. Image: @makhadzisa

South African singer Makhadzi always impresses her fans and followers with her humbleness and hard work. This time around, the star got noticed overseas.

Makhadzi gets nominated at the 2024 BET Awards

Venda queen Makhadzi has made headlines again after rumours that her businessman boyfriend Mulaudzi proposed to her during the festive season in December 2023.

The Ghanama hitmaker was recently nominated at the 2024 BET Awards under the viewers' choice: Best International Act category. This was after the star trended on X when she dropped her latest song, Number One.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted about the musician's nominations on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Makhadzi has been nominated at 2024 BET Awards for the 'Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act' category."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Makhadzi

Many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages:

@Steez0147 said:

"Makhadzi is the new Brenda Fassie."

@Ihhashi_Turkei praised:

"Congratulations and well deserved."

@Asa_Sigoxo wrote:

"Congratulations Khadzilele."

@lekoloanemanam2 shared:

"Congratulations to the Queen of Africa."

@MsunukaRacism tweeted:

"If she wins the award, I can proudly say Brenda fassie never archieved what Makhadzi has archieved at her age and she's better than her. The only issue is that brenda was singing in isizulu which is the most spoken language unlike Makhadzi."

@ThularePatricia commented:

"Wow, I hope she wins."

@AkLaleki mentioned:

"Glory to our beautiful Mzansi talented Queen."

Makhadzi unrecognisable in latest picture

Briefly News previously reported that a picture of award-winning South African musician Makhadzi stunned social media users. Fans said they had to do a double-take to see that it was her. The star looked absolutely beautiful in a black and white dress and lovely hair.

We can all agree that Makhadzi is improving her makeup and fashion games. The singer has been giving international artist vibe thanks to her new looks.

