South African musician Makhadzi recently trended on Twitter (X) after dropping her new song Number One

A Twitter (X) user shared a tweet praising the Dear Ex hitmaker for her hard work and good music

Many netizens flooded the comment section complimenting and praising the Venda queen

South African singer Makhadzi never fails to impress her fans and followers with her humbleness and hard work.

Makhadzi trends on x

The Venda queen and singer Makhadzi has made headlines once again after rumours that she was proposed to by her businessman boyfriend Mulaudzi during the festive season in December 2023.

Recently, the star was the talk of the town after a fan and Twitter (X) user @BafanaSurprise praised and complimented the star for all her hard work and the good music he produces; the netizens shared this post after Makhadzi released her latest song, Number One.

The post reads:

"No drama, no fake wealth, no ego. But only pure talent. Makhadzi is the best African Female artist, we really can’t argue about it! This Queen right never gave up on her dream of being a musician. As it stand she is definitely the Queen she think she is. Hail to Makhadzi."

See the post below:

Fans show love to Makhadzi

Many netizens showered Makhadzi with love under the post. See some of the comments below:

@Nkulunkulukazi said:

"She's beautiful and talented. Doesn't bother anyone."

@VinDollar016 wrote:

"She is born for greatness."

@TheGyal_ commented:

"Makhadzi is such a self made and hardworking woman."

@__T_touch replied:

"She's a good role model to kids."

@TiisetxoSetso mentioned:

"She’s the best."

@RefilweSeboko responded:

"I love makhadzi so much."

@Melo_Malebo tweeted:

"Doing all the power moves…so happy for her."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni reacted:

"All hail Makhadzi. She's definitely the queen."

Makhadzi unrecognisable in latest picture

We can all agree that Makhadzi is stepping up her makeup and fashion games. Thanks to her new look, the singer has been giving international artist vibes.

