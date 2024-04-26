Makhadzi stunned fans with a new look, flaunting an hourglass figure in a black and white mini dress and dramatic blond hair

Fans praised her beauty but some were surprised by her makeup, noting she looked unrecognisable and questioning her lighter skin tone in the photo

The picture, shared on social media sparked admiration and discussion about makeup and beauty standards

A picture of award-winning South African musician Makhadzi stunned social media users. Fans said they had to do a double-take to see that it was her. The star looked absolutely beautiful in a black and white dress and lovely hair.

Makhadzi stuns in new picture

We can all agree that Makhadzi is stepping up her makeup and fashion games. The singer has been giving international artist vibes, thanks to her new look.

A picture recently shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter by a user with the handle @TwaRSA26 left Mzansi's jaws on the floor. The Limpopo queen flaunted her stunning hourglass figure in a mini black and white dress. She also ditched her usual black hair and went for a more dramatic blond colour. The caption read:

"Makhadzi is beautiful ♥️"

Mzansi can't get enough of Makhadzi's look

Fans are in love with how Makhadzi has evolved. Many said the star looked breathtaking. Others also noted that she looked unrecognisable because of the makeup.

@LebogangThobane commented:

"She looks beautiful in this black number, (dress), hair colour, checked, nice choice"

@grabochiwanza added:

"Why is she that light-skinned in the photo?"

@somethingFRESCA commented:

"Why is she missing a nail, it's either you're born with it or you're not.... Exercise and eat well."

@likoena wrote:

"That's why I hate make-up."

