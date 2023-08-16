Everybody's favourite uncle, Brutus, is a taken man after delivering the cows for his blushing bride

Themba Ndaba recently remarried and took to Instagram to share the news with his followers

The former The Queen actor had been married twice before and kept his personal life from the media until now

'The Queen' actor Themba Ndaba has remarried and shared the wonderful news. Images: Themba Ndaba

The Queen's Themba Ndaba, affectionately known as uncle Brutus has celebrated his Lobola with his new bride and went online to share the news. The actor and creative director put a ring on it and let his followers know that he's off the market.

3rd time's the charm for uncle Brutus

Themba was married twice before, first to actress Sophie Ndaba in 1998 and later to Josey Ndaba in 2010 - no, they are not sisters.

The TV star proudly introduced his new bride on his Instagram page for the world to see.

His wife wore traditional Shweshwe attire, visibly overjoyed at the celebration.

"MaNdaba & Ndaba Mr & Mrs Ndabs."

Fans and fellow celebs shared in Themba's excitement and wished him well. Lwandle, his son with Sophie commented "Congrats, pops."

abdul_khoza said:

"SIYANIBONGELA, konke okuhle nokukhanya."

mokoenalive responded:

"Congratulations Family! God Bless you eternally."

lerato_mvelase said:

"So beautiful you two."

Themba is a private and focused man

Brutus had been known to keep his private matters to himself and give the audience what they want, stellar performances in all his roles.

Briefly News covered some of Themba's top movie apperances and awards. He is a celebrated actor and creative director who easily wins over the hearts of his viewers.

The actor also appeared in BET's Redemption as a crooked pastor, Simon Zikode. BET honored Themba in an Instagram post for his contribution to the soapie.

The Queen's SK Khoza in lands in some drama

In a recent Briefly News report, actor SK Khoza found himself in a sticky situation with UK authorities.

Though no updates have been made, the actor appears to have moved on with his life. SK recently penned a heartfelt birthday message to his brother Abdul who spoke to Briefly News about his bond with his brother.

