Reason Celebrates Kwetsa’s 35th Birthday With Warm Letter Accompanied by 8 Snaps After 'The 16th Bar' Show
- Rapper Reason has given his G Kwesta a shout-out after a successful birthday show
- The Mang Kapa Mang hitmaker took to his Instagram to create a slide show of their friendship
- Their fans praised their reunion named The 16th Bar to celebrate Kwesta's 35th
Amapiano artist and rapper Reason, also known as Sizwe Alkine, praised his long-time friend Spirit hitmaker, Senzo 'Kwetsa' Vilakazi, on his 35th birthday event, held at the Carnival City.
Reason pens a note to Kwesta on Instagram
He took to his timeline to appreciate their friendship with eight pictures of the gang:
"Senzo!!! Thank you so much for the great show and the best family reunion anybody could ask for. I am so honoured to have been a part of your history. Your legacy.
"I love you bro. You are my friend, my brother, my partner and my n*ggga!!! But last night… you stepped once again as my leader. My idol. And my inspiration.
"And I Thank God And your ancestors for your life, soul, mind, heart and talent! Congratulations Soldier. You did a great job."
Here are the pictures:
Social media reacts to Reason's note
Fans of the circle of rappers gathered around the post to share their thoughts on the show:
@thehenrix blessed:
"You let the Lord architect your lives so you sent Him all the right plans."
@p__styles_ said:
"Your vocals actually landed on this song, gotta sung more… Reunion."
@shaunsizz hoped:
"Thought we’d get to see you perform Ma se Kind with X and the man of the moment. Otherwise, dope performance pray hard."
@awandemhlongo invited:
"Come to Choppin it with Bhuda T."
@love_onrepeat saluted:
"@reasonhd_ Tsa ko Kasi yaka K1 and I see you wearing Son of a hustle. Danko!"
Cassper Nyovest hangs out with L Tido
In another Briefly News report, Cassper made history by attending his first podcast ever with long-time friend L Tido on his show, L Tido Podcast.
The buddies gossiped about the industry's beef and secrets. Cassper even unpacked his rivalry with AKA saying it was not that deep.
Source: Briefly News