Rapper Reason has given his G Kwesta a shout-out after a successful birthday show

The Mang Kapa Mang hitmaker took to his Instagram to create a slide show of their friendship

Their fans praised their reunion named The 16th Bar to celebrate Kwesta's 35th

Rapper Reason wrote Kwesta a heartfelt love letter accompanied for his 35th birthday. Images by: @reasonhd_, @sliqx_.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano artist and rapper Reason, also known as Sizwe Alkine, praised his long-time friend Spirit hitmaker, Senzo 'Kwetsa' Vilakazi, on his 35th birthday event, held at the Carnival City.

Reason pens a note to Kwesta on Instagram

He took to his timeline to appreciate their friendship with eight pictures of the gang:

"Senzo!!! Thank you so much for the great show and the best family reunion anybody could ask for. I am so honoured to have been a part of your history. Your legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I love you bro. You are my friend, my brother, my partner and my n*ggga!!! But last night… you stepped once again as my leader. My idol. And my inspiration.

"And I Thank God And your ancestors for your life, soul, mind, heart and talent! Congratulations Soldier. You did a great job."

Here are the pictures:

Social media reacts to Reason's note

Fans of the circle of rappers gathered around the post to share their thoughts on the show:

@thehenrix blessed:

"You let the Lord architect your lives so you sent Him all the right plans."

@p__styles_ said:

"Your vocals actually landed on this song, gotta sung more… Reunion."

@shaunsizz hoped:

"Thought we’d get to see you perform Ma se Kind with X and the man of the moment. Otherwise, dope performance pray hard."

@awandemhlongo invited:

"Come to Choppin it with Bhuda T."

@love_onrepeat saluted:

"@reasonhd_ Tsa ko Kasi yaka K1 and I see you wearing Son of a hustle. Danko!"

Cassper Nyovest hangs out with L Tido

In another Briefly News report, Cassper made history by attending his first podcast ever with long-time friend L Tido on his show, L Tido Podcast.

The buddies gossiped about the industry's beef and secrets. Cassper even unpacked his rivalry with AKA saying it was not that deep.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News