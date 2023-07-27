Rapper L-Tido hosted South Africa's hip-hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest's first podcast interview

The two musicians had a heart to heart going down memory lane and talking about their future in the game

The teaser of the podcast was uploaded on L-Tido's Instagram, which excited their colleagues with the historic interview

Rapper L-Tido's podcast is growing stronger just eight episodes after its debut. He hosted award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest's first podcast interview.

Cassper Nyovest makes his debut podcast interview with long-time friend L-Tido on the 'L-Tido Podcast'. Images: @casspernyovest, @newwavemediajhb

L-Tido hosts the very first Cassper Nyovest podcast interview

The L-Tido Podcast had the honour to chat and chill with Cassper Nyovest in his first podcast interview.

L-Tido uploaded a teaser of the episode of the historic event on his Instagram and captioned it:

"Episode 08 of the @l_tidopodcast featuring @casspernyovest out now on YouTube!!! Subscribe this one is for the books."

Here is the video of the teaser:

L-Tido and Cassper Nyovest catch up on the L-Tido Podcast

The two old friends had a mini gossip session, catching up on industry scoops.

One of which was Cassper's iconic beef with slain rapper, AKA. The pair discussed the diss track Composure, with Cass revealing his music collaboration with Kiernan.

Check out the full interview here:

Social media reacts to Cassper Nyovest's interview with L-Tido

This is what social media had to say about the juicy link-up:

@sjava_atm repeated:

"They chowing the broer."

@nandi_madida laughed:

"Comments about “Composure” @casspernyovest.. dead."

@oscarmbo said:

"Love the rawness of this."

@phillis_shayi had a wish:

"I hope they won’t speak about AKA a lot, I won’t like that."

@trillestkg reiterated:

"That song gave me sleepless nights"

@_anatii_m_ was chill about it:

"Hate all you want, @casspernyovest is funny as hell."

K Naomi launches a new YouTube channel

In another Briefly News story, brand ambassador K Naomi launched her new YouTube channel.

She took a behind-the-scenes teaser video, revealing the channel will cover fashion and beauty, travel and leisure and music and creative arts uncurated.

Her first video had already received positive feedback from the YouTube community.

