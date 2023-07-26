K Naomi Phakathi shares the details of her life with a new Youtube channel

In the channel's first episode, the TV personality gave a behind-the-scenes video of what her fans should expect

She said she will be covering various topics that include fashion, lifestyle and music, among other creative topics

Brand strategist K Naomi's fans will see more of the beauty in a laid-back setting as she now has a YouTube channel.

K Naomi has launched a new YouTube channel with her first video being a special tour behind-the-scenes. Images: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

K Naomi announces a Youtube channel on Instagram

The 10 over 10 presenter announced the launch of her new Youtube channel on Instagram. She captioned the sneak preview of her first episode on her post:

"Hey Lovelies! I’m OFFICIALLY on YouTube and my first EP is out. Please Like, Share and Subscribe for more."

Here are the bloopers she posted on Instagram:

K Naomi's first Youtube channel behind-the-scenes video

She posted her first video giving her fans a tour of what to expect.

She said her channel will reflect her creative side and cover various topics, including fashion and beauty, lifestyle and travel, and arts and entertainment.

Fans welcome K Naomi's first Youtube video

Her followers were faithful to watch her first episode, which received positive reviews like:

@honeyb7897 was the first to welcome her:

"Thank you. And please let it not be too curated. YouTube community love authenticity."

@nkamohelengpule4169 agreed:

"Please, we like it raw and pure. Not what we already see on TV."

@snenhlanhlangcobo2911 said:

"This was such a beautiful intro and I can’t wait I’m so excited."

@gh.ntsele2941 had confidence in her:

"I already know I'm going to enjoy your content and looking forward to it."

@sihleursula5209 pledged:

"Welcome mama, all the best on this journey. We are here to support you."

@zamaswazimthembu3311 advised:

"Just remember we are not expecting u to be perfect. Just give us the real you."

@goitseonebodumele3270 was already entertained:

"The intro is already perfect that distraction you did at the beginning is so hilarious."

K Naomi announces the birth of her daughter

In another Briefly News report, the TV personality and her husband announced the birth of their first child together on Instagram.

K Naomi and her husband Tshepo Phakathi's announcement trended as they revealed Baby P's arrival. The couple have been private about the most personal details of their lives.

Source: Briefly News