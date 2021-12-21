After a long wait, congratulations are in order for who has finally K Naomi's welcomed her first child into the world

The TV personality has had a year filled with exciting announcements and the birth of baby P has just topped every other piece of news

The celeb gushed over her baby daddy and her baby in her caption as she reacted to being a first-time mommy

K Naomi and Mr P are officially first-time parents. The celeb shared the news of their little princesses arrival with adorable family photos on social media. Followers flocked to the comments to congratulate her.

K Naomi has welcomed her first baby. Image: @knaomin

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that K Naomi's wait to meet her bouncing baby girl is finally over. After a year filled with major milestone announcements, the media personality announced that she has given birth to baby P.

K Naomi took to Instagram to share photos of Baby P's tiny little hand. She wrote:

"Welcome to the world Princess! Thank you God for my beautiful and healthy baby. Thank you Mr P for my beautiful blessing… My heart in human form, so blessed and grateful for Baby P, little Ama! Guys, I’m a mommy now! Lol."

The comments filled up with congratulatory messages from famous friends and followers.

@Boity commented:

"Congratulations mommy!!!"

@tshepivundla wrote:

"Congratulations Shorts, I’m so happy for you. Wishing you all the best on this new journey. May it be everything & more ❤️"

@simzngema said:

"Best blessing in the world. Congratulations mummy ❤️"

@rustybeuks added:

"Congratulations my babe! I hope she brings you all the joy in the world. "

K Naomi’s cryptic post has fans thinking her bundle of joy has arrived

Briefly News reported that this year has been the year of major milestones for K Naomi. At this point, anytime she posts a video, fans are sure that a major announcement is coming up. Her latest post has many believing that is officially a mom.

ZAlebs reports that a week after debuting her baby bump to the world, K Naomi has possibly announced the birth of her very first child, baby P.

Last week, the celeb shared an Instagram reel that seemed to be a behind the scenes video of a photoshoot but the ending revealed that she was expecting a baby.

